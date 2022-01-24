 Skip to main content

28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 6:46am   Comments
28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares rose 158% to $6.37 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Friday.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) rose 28.4% to $60.15 in pre-market trading following reports of $64 per share bid by Acacia Research-led group.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: NRBO) rose 12.5% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares rose 10.1% to $16.25 in pre-market trading. Buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited disclosed submitting a non-binding proposal to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies in an all-cash transaction.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) rose 9.6% to $0.4610 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with several non-U.S. strategic investors to sell a total of 12.5 million of its shares.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 9.6% to $0.1730 in pre-market trading following a 4% decline on Friday.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 7.4% to $6.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) rose 6.6% to $52.55 in pre-market trading. Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund run by Nelson Peltz, has built a stake in Unilever, the Financial Times reported.
  • Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 6.6% to $16.87 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the company and Iliad are in talks to combine Italian units.
  • Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ: AAME) rose 5.7% to $2.41 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.
  • Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) rose 5.4% to $4.50 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV) shares fell 18.8% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Friday.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares fell 22.3% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Friday.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 15.5% to $1.47 in pre-market trading after dipping 28% on Friday.
  • Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) fell 14.5% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday.
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) shares fell 13.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE: HUT) fell 12.5% to $4.70 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRFH) fell 12.4% to $5.13 in pre-market trading.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares fell 12% to $3.73 in pre-market trading. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer and OPKO Health's somatrogon.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) fell 12% to $330.89 in pre-market trading. MicroStrategy shares dipped around 18% on Friday following report that the SEC has rejected the company’s bitcoin accounting strategy.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 11.6% to $13.26 in pre-market trading amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 10.9% to $4.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Friday.
  • ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) fell 10.8% to $5.04 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
  • Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DGHI) fell 10.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 10.7% to $0.9111 in pre-market trading after dipping 22% on Friday. Amesite recently announced a partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation.
  • Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 10.1% to $2.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 9% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 11% on Friday.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 8.2% to $6.16 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

