48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares jumped 70.6% to close at $1.80 on Tuesday after the company announced it received authorization to sell its TapouT performance drink in Walmart stores across Florida metropolitan areas.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares surged 34.9% to settle at $8.15 on Tuesday. Nutriband and Kindeva Drug Delivery, on Monday, signed a feasibility agreement to develop AVERSA Fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) gained 31.3% to close at $10.57 on above-average volume Tuesday. Virgin Orbit announced via Twitter Monday that the company is still on track to hit the launch window for its third commercial flight, Above the Clouds.
- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE: VINE) surged 30.2% to settle at $5.82.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) climbed 27.7% to settle at $24.44 on Tuesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) gained 27.4% to settle at $6.05. Popular Twitter account Zack Morris tweeted '$PIK Belongs in the index under 1 mil float 300k maybe.'
- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) jumped 27.2% to close at $4.58. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $140 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $137.3 million. BARK co-founder and executive chairman Matt Meeker will cecome CEO.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares jumped 24.7% to close at $11.15 on Tuesday following Q2 results. The company reported Q2 revenue of $23.9 million, versus $16.1 million year over year.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) gained 21.9% to close at $0.7838.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) jumped 20.8% to close at $5.63.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) jumped 20.1% to settle at $20.08. The company recently priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 20% to close at $6.41. Veru, on Monday, said that its Enobosarm was granted fast track designation by the FDA.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) jumped 19.7% to close at $6.75 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) surged 19.7% to settle at $5.84. LianBio recently said first patient was dosed in registrational Phase 3 EXPLORER-CN trial of Mavacamten in Chinese patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) gained 19.5% to close at $7.55 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) gained 19.4% to close at $25.68. Molecular Partners shares jumped over 30% on Monday after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.
- Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KIQ) rose 19.4% to close at $0.55.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) surged 18.8% to settle at $1.77. FiveT Investment Management reported a 6.03% stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) gained 18.2% to close at $2.21.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) jumped 17% to close at $423.80 as the company issued strong sales forecast for 2022, and also reported four partnership agreements.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) rose 16.3% to settle at $4.07.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) jumped 16.2% to close at $3.16.
- Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) gained 16% to settle at $8.61. Needham recently initiated coverage on Solid Power with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) surged 15.5% to close at $4.69. CVD Equipment said orders exceeded $5 million in Q4 and $21 million overall for FY21.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) gained 15.4% to close at $2.78.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) rose 15% to close at $6.90. The company, on Monday, issued summary of its 2021 accomplishments and outlined upcoming milestones anticipated in the year ahead.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 15% to close at $1.23.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) surged 13.2% to close at $77.27 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance above guidance.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) jumped 12.2% to close at $6.33.
- Quantum Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) rose 10.3% to close at $3.22.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) gained 9.9% to close at $3.11.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 7.9% to settle at $34.90 as the company issued an update on its forecast for the 2021 fiscal year. The company said it sees preliminary FY21 net sales rising 19% to 20% from 2020. The company also projects Q4 net sales up in the range of 4% to 6% from 2020.
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 6.5% to close at $2.61. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 5.8% to settle at $1.10 after dropping 10% on Monday. Future FinTech recently named Ola Lind as Chief Strategy Officer.
Losers
- Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR) shares fell 28.5% to settle at $7.07 on Tuesday.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) shares dipped 24.1% to close at $20.80 on Tuesday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 20.4% to settle at $2.19.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) dropped 20% to close at $4.31. Bone Biologics shares surged 57% on Monday following the company's presentation at the HC Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 17.2% to settle at $0.8192.
- Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ: MCMJ) fell 16% to close at $8.39.
- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) dropped 12.9% to settle at $11.16. Theravance Biopharma recently reported enrollment of first patient in YUPELRI® Phase 4 study.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) declined 11.3% to close at $14.70 after the company issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. The company announced preliminary revenue of approximately $36 million for its fourth quarter, below the consensus estimate of $36.58 million.
- Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE: ESBA) dropped 10% to close at $9.72.
- Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) shares declined 9.9% to settle at $32.63.
- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) fell 9.8% to settle at $28.79. Albertsons Companies reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and boosted its FY21 forecast.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares fell 7.5% to close at $3.09.
- Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) fell 7.4% to close at $14.85.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) fell 6.1% to close at $2.79. The FDA, on Monday, notified Reviva Pharmaceuticals that it may proceed with Phase 3 trial of its lead candidate, brilaroxazine, a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator for schizophrenia.
