36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares gained 28.9% to $3.21 after the company said it was awarded U.S. General Services Administration contract to distribute personal emergency response systems to Federal, State and Local government purchasers.
  • Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) shares climbed 27.6% to $7.02 after Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $11 price target.
  • CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCMP) surged 25.9% to $183.74 after the company announced it will be acquired by Entegris for $6.5 billion in cash and stock.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) surged 21.2% to $20.18.
  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) gained 21% to $2.94 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) jumped 17.2% to $4.6405 after the company signed a cloud agreement with Virtual Vision to host AssetCare™ customers in Saudi Arabia.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 15.2% to $53.03 after the company announced new preclinical data demonstrating the impact of the significant antigenic shift of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant.
  • CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) surged 11% to $2.73.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) rose 10.1% to $14.86 after declining 26% on Tuesday.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 10.1% to $143.82.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) gained 9.8% to $19.69. Conn's Board of Directors authorized a repurchase program of $150 million of its outstanding stock.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 9.2% to $2.9490 after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Galera Therapeutics shares jumped around 96% on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) gained 8.2% to $14.60.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) surged 8.2% to $269.90 after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) rose 7.9% to $1.6501 after declining over 4% on Tuesday..
  • Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 7.2% to $4.47. Mesoblast shares dropped around 28% on Tuesday after the company was notified by Novartis that it has chosen to terminate the agreement with Mesoblast prior to closing.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) gained 4% to $1.5699 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 28.7% to $0.6204 after the company announced tilsotolimod updates. The company said no further enrollment in ILLUMINATE-206 trial is planned at this point.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares fell 27.3% to $1.8966 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and cut FY22 guidance.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) dropped 21.7% to $12.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 20.8% to $7.93.
  • Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) fell 19.2% to $50.65.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) shares fell 18% to $39.82 after the company reported an offering of $300 million in ADSs.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) dropped 18% to $64.00. Cerence’s board promoted Dr. Stefan Ortmanns to Chief Executive Officer and Director.
  • LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 15.8% to $8.22. LianBio reported a Q3 loss of $0.63 per share.
  • MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) shares fell 14.5% to $1.5201. MIND Technology shares gained 30% on Tuesday after the company reported it entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Navy's Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 14.2% to $6.23 after Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $50 to $9. Adagio Therapeutics shares dipped 79% on Tuesday after the company said based on the in vitro findings related to Omicron, it plans to pause patient recruitment in its Phase 2/3 COVID-19 treatment trial at clinical sites in South Africa.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) fell 13.5% to $240.84. BeiGene reported authorisation of BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) from the UK’s MHRA for the treatment of adults with Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia in Great Britain.
  • Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) fell 13.4% to $2.6687 after jumping 28% on Tuesday.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) dropped 12.6% to $28.40.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) fell 12.4% to $18.58.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 12.1% to $43.43. I-Mab received IND approval for Phase 1 clinical trial of bispecific antibody TJ-CD4B in solid tumors in China.
  • Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) fell 11.7% to $3.3181.
  • ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) fell 9.9% to $41.42 as the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 14.2% year-over-year to $1.69 billion, comprised of 7.4% organic growth and 6.8% from acquisition.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) dipped 9.4% to $10.97. Cleanspark posted a Q4 loss of $0.15 per share and named new CFO.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) fell 7% to $23.61. Goldman Sachs downgraded Livent from Neutral to Sell and announced a $23 price target.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

