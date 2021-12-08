35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 79% to $18.63. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 17.8% to $0.6390 after the company reported Q3 results.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) surged 16.2% to $4.5450 after the company announced a $500 million buyback.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 16.1% to $16.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) shares gained 15.6% to $6.72 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target.
- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 15% to $2.4488 after the company reported the FDA approval of XACIATO Vaginal Gel as a treatment for bacterial vaginosis.
- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) rose 14.1% to $678.75. S&P Dow Jones Indices said EPAM Systems will replace Kansas City Southern in S&P 500, effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) surged 13.3% to $55.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) surged 13.3% to $6.40. Quest Resource Holding 10%+ owner Barry Kitt reported purchase of 450,000 shares at an average price of $5.46 per share in Form 4 filing.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 11.3% to $3.35.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 11.1% to $16.59.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) surged 11.1% to $18.30.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 10.8% to $22.16.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) jumped 10.6% to $22.26. Shares of several travel and reopening stocks traded higher on news indicating three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are effective against the omicron variant.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares surged 10.3% to $5.43 after the company issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 confirming that DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol reduces arterial stiffness.
- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) gained 9.9% to $3.5950.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 9.6% to $237.50 following reports suggesting the company and Alphabet have agreed on a multi-year deal extension for YouTube.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 8.3% to $51.96 after the company reported the signing of an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
Losers
- Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) shares dipped 48.1% to $50.54 following a short report on the company by Spruce Point Capital Management.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) fell 39.9% to $8.65 after the company posted topline data from Phase 3 wearABLe study evaluating the non-inferiority (NI) of abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TDS) compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (Tymlos) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 32% to $2.17. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) dropped 26% to $16.25 as the company reported extension of previously announced tender offer.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dipped 24.8% to $3.54.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 22.4% to $19.38 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates. Keybanc downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) dropped 19% to $4.45.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 15.8% to $8.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Weave Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEAV) dipped 14.5% to $14.15 following Q3 results. Weave Communications posted a Q3 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 14.4% to $3.9327. Siyata Mobile shares jumped 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) dropped 13.6% to $15.06 following Q3 results.
- SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) fell 12.9% to $44.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 12.2% to $1.01 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 11% to $1.95.
- SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) declined 7.5% to $17.82.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 7.4% to $5.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) dropped 7.4% to $186.35. Casey's General Stores reported Q2 earnings of $2.59 per share, down from $3.00 per share in the year-ago period. The company’ sales came in better than analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its FY22 guidance for stores added from 200 units to 225 units.
