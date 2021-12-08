 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) shares jumped 79% to $18.63. Insignia Systems recently announced the commencement of a formal process to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value, including potential merger or acquisition.
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) rose 17.8% to $0.6390 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) surged 16.2% to $4.5450 after the company announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) gained 16.1% to $16.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) shares gained 15.6% to $6.72 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $12 price target.
  • Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) rose 15% to $2.4488 after the company reported the FDA approval of XACIATO Vaginal Gel as a treatment for bacterial vaginosis.
  • EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) rose 14.1% to $678.75. S&P Dow Jones Indices said EPAM Systems will replace Kansas City Southern in S&P 500, effective Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) surged 13.3% to $55.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and reaffirmed FY22 guidance.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) surged 13.3% to $6.40. Quest Resource Holding 10%+ owner Barry Kitt reported purchase of 450,000 shares at an average price of $5.46 per share in Form 4 filing.
  • Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) gained 11.3% to $3.35.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) jumped 11.1% to $16.59.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) surged 11.1% to $18.30.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 10.8% to $22.16.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) jumped 10.6% to $22.26. Shares of several travel and reopening stocks traded higher on news indicating three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are effective against the omicron variant.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) shares surged 10.3% to $5.43 after the company issued follow-up results from human clinical study HYPER-H21-2 confirming that DehydraTECHTM-processed cannabidiol reduces arterial stiffness.
  • Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) gained 9.9% to $3.5950.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 9.6% to $237.50 following reports suggesting the company and Alphabet have agreed on a multi-year deal extension for YouTube.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 8.3% to $51.96 after the company reported the signing of an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) shares dipped 48.1% to $50.54 following a short report on the company by Spruce Point Capital Management.
  • Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) fell 39.9% to $8.65 after the company posted topline data from Phase 3 wearABLe study evaluating the non-inferiority (NI) of abaloparatide transdermal system (abalo-TDS) compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (Tymlos) in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 32% to $2.17. Ensysce Biosciences shares jumped 136% on Tuesday after Zacks Small-Cap Research set a $23 valuation on the stock.
  • Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) dropped 26% to $16.25 as the company reported extension of previously announced tender offer.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dipped 24.8% to $3.54.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 22.4% to $19.38 after the company reported Q1 results and issued Q2 net sales guidance below estimates. Keybanc downgraded Stitch Fix from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) dropped 19% to $4.45.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 15.8% to $8.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Weave Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEAV) dipped 14.5% to $14.15 following Q3 results. Weave Communications posted a Q3 loss of $0.72 per share.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) fell 14.4% to $3.9327. Siyata Mobile shares jumped 67% on Tuesday after the company announced it received a $1.3 million purchase order primarily for police and first responder customers in the EMEA for its SD7 ruggedized devices, VK7 vehicle units and other accessories.
  • Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) dropped 13.6% to $15.06 following Q3 results.
  • SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) fell 12.9% to $44.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 12.2% to $1.01 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) dropped 11% to $1.95.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) declined 7.5% to $17.82.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) fell 7.4% to $5.41 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) dropped 7.4% to $186.35. Casey's General Stores reported Q2 earnings of $2.59 per share, down from $3.00 per share in the year-ago period. The company’ sales came in better than analysts’ estimates. The company also raised its FY22 guidance for stores added from 200 units to 225 units.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVCT + CASY)

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Following Tech-Driven Rally
5 Stocks To Watch For December 8, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 7, 2021
Earnings Preview For Casey's General Stores
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Short Sellers Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com