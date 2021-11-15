41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) shares climbed 87.1% to $6.64 after the company agreed to be acquired by Durational Capital Management. The company also reported Q3 earnings results.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) surged 80.1% to $2.63 as the company reported a merger with Reflect Systems on Friday.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares jumped 63.3% to $9.08. SilverSun Technologies announced plans to acquire Acumatica division of Dynamic Tech Services, Inc.
- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) jumped 48.5% to $14.85. Patriot National Bancorp and American Challenger Development Corp. agreed to merge.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) climbed 43.8% to $20.14 after the company reported six-month interim data from the Phase 1 trial of EYP-1901 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) gained 25.5% to $27.66. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $16 a share.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) gained 19.8% to $16.70.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) jumped 18.8% to $13.03. BM Technologies announced plans to acquire First Sound Bank for $23 million in cash. The company also released Q3 results.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 17.4% to $11.45 after the company posted upbeat Q3 sales and raised sales guidance.
- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) rose 14.4% to $25.40.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) jumped 14.4% to $13.44.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) gained 14.4% to $16.60. Several analysts initiated coverage on the stock with positive ratings.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) jumped 14.4% to $129.35 following Dow Jones report activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $96 to $148.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) rose 14.2% to $3.3007. Akerna, last week, reported quarterly sales of $5.10 million.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) gained 13.5% to $65.61 following strong quarterly sales.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) jumped 12.5% to $32.69.
- Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGPI) rose 12.3% to $14.39 after jumping around 16% on Friday.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 10.1% to $3.2701 after declining 4% on Friday.
- CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) gained 10.1% to $9.36 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 9.4% to $13.82 after the company said its new NFT community and trading platform NFTSTAR signed an exclusive license agreement with the American Football star, CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY.
- Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) rose 6.5% to $2.28. Xeris Biopharma Holdings’ Paul Edick acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $2.08. The company, last week, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
Losers
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) shares dipped 34.4% to $15.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and cut guidance.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 21% to $27.30 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell and lowered its price target from $55 to $24.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) dipped 19.2% to $9.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 17.4% to $39.95 following weak quarterly sales.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) dipped 16.4% to $140.32. Splunk said its CEO Doug Merritt will step down. Splunk said it sees Q3 revenue of $660 million.
- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) fell 16% to $7.23 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and issued weak FY21 sales forecast.
- Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) fell 15.5% to $2.2405 after jumping more than 32% on Friday.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) dropped 15% to $27.00 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $33 to $26.
- AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT) dipped 13.7% to $7.94. AvePoint reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 36% year-on-year to $53.9 million, beating the consensus of $52.6 million.
- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) shares fell 13.2% to $4.47. NuZee manufacturing partner, Cuvee Coffee, recently reported an expansion into select Walmart stores nationwide.
- 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSVT) dropped 11.3% to $34.03.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) fell 10.9% to $10.26 following wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 10.8% to $4.12 after jumping over 37% on Friday.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) fell 10.4% to $42.66 after the company said it is in discussions with the FDA after a new inspection of one of its facilities.
- F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) dropped 10% to $11.68. F45 Training Holdings recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) shares declined 9.8% to $4.13. The company recently priced its IPO at $10 per unit.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) dropped 8.4% to $8.70.
- Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 7.7% to $5.31 after climbing 18% on Friday. The company recently priced its IPO at $4.15 per unit.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 7.6% to $12.71.
- Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) shares fell 7.2% to $3.0450. Moving iMage Technologies shares jumped around 22% on Friday after the company posted a narrower Q3 loss.
