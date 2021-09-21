 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares jumped 177.4% to $39.83. Helbiz Media, the media arm of Helbiz announced a deal with Amazon Italy, a unit of Amazon.com.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 48.3% to $1.9284 after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million.
  • Spire Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPIR) gained 32.4% to $17.15. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.
  • Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) surged 28.9% to $23.92.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares climbed 23.7% to $45.55 after the company announced plans to purchase Envigo.
  • BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) surged 20.8% to $3.66. BIO-key announced its latest partnership with Intelisys Communications, a ScanSource company.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 19.7% to $3.1833. Solid Biosciences will offer update on long-term outcomes data from patients in ongoing IGNITE Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 1/2 trial of SGT-001.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) surged 18.2% to $13.86 after gaining 6% on Monday.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 17.7% to $15.25.
  • Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) surged 16.7% to $8.33.
  • Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) gained 16.7% to $12.47. The company announced pricing of a public offering of shares of common stock and preferred stock.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) jumped 16.4% to $20.79. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33.
  • Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) surged 16.3% to $10.68.
  • Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) surged 16.2% to $13.71.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares rose 15% to $3.5317.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 14% to $28.50. Valneva shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 13.3% to $4.0550. The FDA recently granted 510(k) clearance to NeuroOne Medical’s Evo sEEG Electrode technology for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.
  • Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 10.3% to $9.87. Rekor Systems subsidiary Waycare has launched the pilot deployment of traffic management technology within the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) gained 9.4% to $43.53. Uber Technologies narrowed Q3 FY21 Gross Bookings outlook to $22.8 billion - $23.2 billion from $22 billion - $24 billion previously.
  • Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) jumped 8.5% to $318.65. Paul Gu, SVP And Product Data Science at Upstart, made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 15.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares gained 5.1% to $1.2510 after dropping 25% on Monday. Luokung Technology agreed to sell 27.33 million shares at $1.20 per share to raise $32.8 million in a secondary institutional placement.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) fell 15.3% to $182.52 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.
  • Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dipped 14.4% to $10.21 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% yesterday.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dropped 14% to $5.29 after gaining 14% on Monday.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 13.3% to $10.43 after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
  • ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 12.5% to $4.08 after jumping 66% on Monday.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 10.9% to $2.87 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 10.5% to $3.5801.
  • Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) dropped 10% to $8.33.
  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 9.1% to $7.32. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) dropped 8.4% to $36.13 following mixed Q2 results. Apogee Enterprises reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $325.79 million.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 7.4% to $44.86. Alcoa plans restart of aluminum smelting capacity at Alumar in Brazil.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOG + AA)

Apogee Enterprises Reports Mixed Q2 Results, Gross Margin Shrinks
Earnings Scheduled For September 21, 2021
What US Stocks Are The Largest Gainers In 2021?
How Does Apogee Enterprises Debt Look?
Price Over Earnings Overview: Apogee Enterprises
Analyst Ratings For Alcoa
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com