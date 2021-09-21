32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares jumped 177.4% to $39.83. Helbiz Media, the media arm of Helbiz announced a deal with Amazon Italy, a unit of Amazon.com.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) jumped 48.3% to $1.9284 after declining around 4% on Monday. ReWalk Robotics, last month, reported Q2 sales of $1.44 million.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPIR) gained 32.4% to $17.15. Spire Global recently announced plans to acquire exactEarth for $161.2 million.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) surged 28.9% to $23.92.
- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) shares climbed 23.7% to $45.55 after the company announced plans to purchase Envigo.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) surged 20.8% to $3.66. BIO-key announced its latest partnership with Intelisys Communications, a ScanSource company.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 19.7% to $3.1833. Solid Biosciences will offer update on long-term outcomes data from patients in ongoing IGNITE Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Phase 1/2 trial of SGT-001.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) surged 18.2% to $13.86 after gaining 6% on Monday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) rose 17.7% to $15.25.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) surged 16.7% to $8.33.
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) gained 16.7% to $12.47. The company announced pricing of a public offering of shares of common stock and preferred stock.
- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) jumped 16.4% to $20.79. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $33.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) surged 16.3% to $10.68.
- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) surged 16.2% to $13.71.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) shares rose 15% to $3.5317.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) gained 14% to $28.50. Valneva shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it received a termination notice from the UK Government in relation to the Supply Agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) gained 13.3% to $4.0550. The FDA recently granted 510(k) clearance to NeuroOne Medical’s Evo sEEG Electrode technology for temporary (less than 24 hours) use.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 10.3% to $9.87. Rekor Systems subsidiary Waycare has launched the pilot deployment of traffic management technology within the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) gained 9.4% to $43.53. Uber Technologies narrowed Q3 FY21 Gross Bookings outlook to $22.8 billion - $23.2 billion from $22 billion - $24 billion previously.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) jumped 8.5% to $318.65. Paul Gu, SVP And Product Data Science at Upstart, made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 15.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares gained 5.1% to $1.2510 after dropping 25% on Monday. Luokung Technology agreed to sell 27.33 million shares at $1.20 per share to raise $32.8 million in a secondary institutional placement.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) fell 15.3% to $182.52 after the company announced a common stock offering of 3 million shares and $400 million in aggregate liquidation preference of series A mandatory convertible preferred stock.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) shares dipped 14.4% to $10.21 on profit-taking after the stock rallied over 100% yesterday.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dropped 14% to $5.29 after gaining 14% on Monday.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) fell 13.3% to $10.43 after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 12.5% to $4.08 after jumping 66% on Monday.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 10.9% to $2.87 after jumping over 28% on Monday.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) fell 10.5% to $3.5801.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MIMO) dropped 10% to $8.33.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares fell 9.1% to $7.32. Innate Pharma’s partner AstraZeneca recently presented results from the COAST Phase 2 trial during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) dropped 8.4% to $36.13 following mixed Q2 results. Apogee Enterprises reported second-quarter revenue growth of 2% year-over-year to $325.79 million.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) fell 7.4% to $44.86. Alcoa plans restart of aluminum smelting capacity at Alumar in Brazil.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas