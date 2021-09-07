45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares jumped 50.4% to $25.06 after jumping over 23% on Friday.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares jumped 32.6% to $4.2443. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) surged 28.1% to $6.05 after gaining around 12% on Friday. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) jumped 27.1% to $6.65 after gaining 19% on Friday. The company recently reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
- Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGO) shares surged 26% to $34.01. Imago BioSciences, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $8.13 per share.
- Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) gained 25.8% to $9.22. Stifel initiated coverage on Surrozen with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares jumped 25.2% to $2.0650. The company’s Director James Huang acquired a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $1.71.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc (NYSE: OPAD) gained 23.8% to $10.69.
- RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) rose 23.5% to $9.74 after the company announced it received new 510(k) clearance for its RenovoCath delivery system designed for targeted treatment of solid tumors.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) jumped 18.3% to $3.6690.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) gained 18.2% to $22.83 in reaction to interim results from a Phase 2a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging-based trial of PLN-74809 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 17.6% to $2.47 after declining around 7% on Friday. Alset EHome International, last month, reported 1H sales of $12.2 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 15.7% to $5.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics announced a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a unit of Roche Holdings, to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies for oncology indications.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 15.4% to $0.9555 after jumping over 18% on Friday.
- Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) gained 15.3% to $19.07 after the company announced it will be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC in a $3.9 billion transaction.
- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) jumped 15.3% to $19.00.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) gained 14.7% to $17.88.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYHT) jumped 14% to $11.32.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) rose 12.5% to $27.62 after gaining 12% on Friday.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 12.1% to $34.88. UNIQURE N.V. will replace United Insurance Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) jumped 12% to $17.25.
- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) gained 11.3% to $2.3432. TOMI Environmental Solutions, last month, reported a year-over-year drop in Q2 revenue as sales volumes slowed from the early-pandemic levels.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 11% to $53.11. Valneva, last month, commenced rolling submission for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the U.K.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 9.3% to $2.83. InflaRx, last month, announced data from the first 10 evaluable patients in the ongoing Phase 2a open-label study with vilobelimab in Pyoderma Gangraenosum (PG).
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 9% to $124.57. Tandem Diabetes Care will replace Healthcare Services Group in the S&P MidCap 400.
- VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NYSE: VIH) shares rose 7.7% to $12.02 after climbing around 9% on Friday.
- Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) rose 7.5% to $10.20.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 7.3% to $158.99. Match Group will replace Perrigo Company in the S&P 500 effective Monday, September 20.
- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) rose 6.4% to $6.18. SharpLink Gaming, last month, appointed Brian Bennett as its Chief Financial Officer.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) shares dipped 23.5% to $4.9409 after updating its resubmission timeline for the DefenCath marketing application. CorMedix has encountered delays at its third-party contract manufacturer. The Company was informed by the CMO that there are issues that are unrelated to DefenCath manufacturing activities.
- Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) fell 19% to $7.42.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares dropped 18.8% to $0.9420. Jaguar Health reported a 1-for-3 reverse stock split.
- Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) fell 15.8% to $6.65 as investors responded negatively to the Technical Board of Appeal (TBA) of the European Patent Office (EPO), dismissing Forward’s appeal to revoke the EP2801355 patent (355 patent) following the oral hearing. The TBA had made its decision after considering Forward’s appeal against the decision of the Opposition Division and third-party submissions from several opponents.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) shares declined 13.4% to $3.9050.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares fell 12.6% to $5.85. Cellect Biotechnology shares surged around 22% on Friday after the company announced the ApoGraft bone marrow transplantation of the first patient in the US.
- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) dropped 11.8% to $2.3980.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 11.5% to $7.68.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) declined 11.5% to $3.3450.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) fell 10.8% to $9.57. Aeye recently announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, focused on manufacturing optical modules for next-gen adaptive LiDAR sensors.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 10.8% to $13.30 after declining 9% on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals recently announced an additional finding from its Phase 2b/3 trial investigating Zyesami (aviptadil) for critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
- Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) dropped 10.9% to $15.65.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 10.4% to $5.51. The company is expected to hold a conference call on September 15, 2021 to give an update on business progress during the first half of 2021. Innate Pharma shares jumped 47% on Friday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) shares dipped 10.2% to $8.05. Citigroup initiated coverage on Doma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11.
- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) fell 8.8% to $7.51. Wheels Up Experience Director David J Adelman recently bought a total of 100000 shares at an average price of $7.54.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODY) shares declined 7.7% to $7.01.
