34 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 7:01am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares rose 139.7% to $7.48 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Bayon Therapeutics for roughly $7.1 million.
  • Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 37.7% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Organon and ObsEva entered into a global license agreement to develop and commercialize ebopiprant (OBE022), an investigational agent being evaluated as a first-in-class treatment for preterm labor.
  • Aditxt Inc (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 28.2% to $3.01 in pre-market trading. Aditxt recently announced enhancements to its AditxtScore for COVID-19 to include a high-sensitivity neutralizing antibody diagnostic.
  • Kiromic Biopharma Inc(NASDAQ: KRBP) shares rose 24% to $3.88 in pre-market trading after the company said it has completed the acquisition of InSilico Solutions.
  • Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT) rose 23.5% to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Orbsat recently announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website.
  • Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) rose 22.3% to $1.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported entry into definitive agreements to increase ownership of Hangzhou Ruisha.
  • Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ: CERC) shares rose 15.5% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after the company announced initial Phase 1b results for CERC-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's Disease patients.
  • Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ: FTEK) shares rose 12.1% to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced the receipt of air pollution control orders totaling $4.5 million.
  • Puxin Ltd (NYSE: NEW) rose 10.3% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after dropping 22% on Monday.
  • Biomx Inc (NYSE: PHGE) shares rose 8.9% to $4.90 in pre-market trading. BiomX recently reported a $15 million registered direct offering.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) rose 8% to $1.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Tyme Technologies shares surged around 28% on Monday after the company announced the USPTO has granted additional patent claims related to the company's metabolomic technology platform.
  • Baudax Bio Inc (NASDAQ: BXRX) rose 7.6% to $0.66 in pre-market trading after declining around 4% on Monday.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) rose 6.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Abeona Therapeutics recently announced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) data from the Phase 1/2 Transpher A study of ABO-102 gene therapy in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS IIIA).
  • Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 6.1% to $3.34 in pre-market trading after dropping over 3% on Monday.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 5.7% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after tumbling around 27% on Monday. Goldman Sachs and B of A Securities downgraded the stock yesterday.
  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) rose 5.7% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after dropping around 34% on Monday.
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 5.6% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Xenetic Biosciences shares jumped 20% on Monday after the company announced a $12.5 million private placement priced at a premium to the market.
  • F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares rose 5% to $202.06 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter. The company also said it sees Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.68 to $2.80 per share on sales of $660 million to $680 million.

Losers

  • Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) fell 18.6% to $7.22 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital shares jumped 110% on Monday after the company, and Digihost, announced they entered into a second strategic co-mining agreement.
  • Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ: FLGC) shares fell 18.4% to $3.69 in pre-market trading after jumping 50% on Monday.
  • The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 15% to $11.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 54% on Monday.
  • KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE: BEKE) shares fell 14.9% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday.
  • Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 11% to $36.77 in pre-market trading. Huazhu Group recently announced preliminary results for hotel operations in the second quarter.
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 11% to $1.69 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix recently said it shipped first order of PainShield Plus.
  • Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) shares fell 10.7% to $13.24 in pre-market trading. MorphoSys shares fell 8% on Monday after the company announced it updated financial guidance for 2021.
  • Sos Ltd - ADR (NYSE: SOS) fell 10.2% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after climbing over 22% on Monday.
  • NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 10% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Monday.
  • Code Chain New Continent Ltd (NASDAQ: CCNC) fell 9.8% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after surging 13% on Monday.
  • Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) fell 9.1% to $105.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) fell 9% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Monday.
  • Canaan Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: CAN) shares fell 8.8% to $6.09 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Monday.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 7.9% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after climbing 10% on Monday.
  • Imv Inc (NASDAQ: IMV) fell 7.8% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after surging over 25% on Monday.
  • SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 7.7% to $2.04 in pre-market trading after jumping around 28% on Monday.

