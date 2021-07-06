42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares jumped 74% to $9.47.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares jumped 48.2% to $5.90 after dropping around 10% on Friday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 41.3% to $12.67 after jumping 56% on Friday. Bridgeline Digital, last week, announced its partner network won more than 20 site search licenses this quarter for Celebros and HawkSearch, its most recent acquisition.
- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW) gained 39.8% to $10.59 after the company agreed to sell LiveArea business to Merkle for $250 million.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares climbed 37% to $21.50 after jumping 89% on Friday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares climbed 27.4% to $0.6011 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosight and Biosight shareholders will become majority shareholders in the combined company.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) climbed 25% to $25.34 after climbing around 35% on Friday amid continued extreme volatility and volume in the stock from investors following the company's Instacart Ads integration announcement.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 25% to $6.72.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) surged 20.5% to $11.92.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 15.3% to $6.19 after dropping 16% on Friday.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) jumped 15.2% to $6.60. TLC recently announced details of stock swap transactions.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) surged 14.6% to $4.55 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
- Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) climbed 14.4% to $9.21 after the company received the certificate of a land use right for the future site of its third production facility in the city of Yumen.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) jumped 13.7% to $6.61. The company today conducted a merger vote.
- Tempest Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPST) gained 13% to $12.68. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $23.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) gained 13% to $3.0853.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) gained 11.7% to $39.39. Alector and GlaxoSmithKline recently announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) climbed 10% to $6.49.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares gained 8.4% to $3.76 following 13G from Ikarian Capital showing a 5.2% stake in the company.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 7.4% to $7.84. Armed with new data from its development partner Bharat Biotech, Ocugen plans to press ahead with plans to file for approval of their COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the U.S. and Canada.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) gained 7.2% to $7.88 after the company received full FDA approval for its U.S. STAR-T trial on ticagrelor removal during cardiothoracic surgery.
- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO) rose 4% to $12.50 in pre-market trading as the company said it has acquired Doctor's Medical Center for $300 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dipped 33.7% to $35.40 after dropping over 10% on Friday. Pop Culture Group recently priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares dipped 29.6% to $5.84. The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Provention Bio’s teplizumab marketing application seeking approval for the delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk individuals.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) dropped 27.8% to $2.86 after the company announced preliminary Q2 RevPAR results.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) shares declined 23.3% to $11.91 after the company announced its app is being removed from Chinese app stores due to personal data collection concerns by the Chinese government.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) shares fell 20.1% to $15.19. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $19 per ADS.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 14.3% to $5.70. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) dipped 14% to $34.71. HUTCHMED said it initiated Phase I trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in patients with advanced solid tumors in China.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 13.9% to $10.76. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) tumbled 13.1% to $22.23. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid regulatory concerns after Chinese regulators suggested Didi delay its US IPO said they will step up regulation on Chinese firms listed offshore.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares fell 13% to $4.34 after jumping around 35% on Friday.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) dropped 12.5% to $2.71. Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman downgraded the rating on edge cloud services provider Limelight Networks from Neutral to Sell.
- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) shares declined 12.1% to $28.64.
- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) fell 12% to $1.5410. Alterity Therapeutics recently announced it was granted a new US patent targeting major neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's..
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) dipped 11.6% to $22.13.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) fell 11.4% to $32.17.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 10.7% to $20.62. Jaguar Land Rover reduced its estimates for deliveries to car dealers.
- Auddia Inc.(NASDAQ: AUUD) shares fell 10.1% to $6.67. Auddia recently announced the release and national launch of its flagship Auddia app ahead of schedule.
- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) dropped 9.9% to $10.55.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) fell 9.8% to $13.63.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) shares declined 8% to $7.90. The company recently priced its IPO at $13 per share.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas