28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 39.6% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed updated data from its randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial in patients with pancreatic cancer.
- Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ: WVVI) rose 20.1% to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 17.6% to $3.47 in pre-market trading. Uxin shares jumped 45% on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 15.5% to $4.85 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE: SNMP) rose 13.9% to $0.91 in pre-market trading. Evolve Transition, last month, reported FY20 sales of $57 million.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) rose 9.7% to $4.31 in pre-market trading.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) rose 9.1% to $8.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) rose 8.4% to $3.47 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted New England Journal of Medicine published results of global Phase 3 program of Vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
- Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) rose 8.2% to $63.88 in pre-market trading after reporting higher quarterly earnings.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares rose 7.7% to $5.49 in pre-market trading after jumping over 22% on Wednesday. The company recently announced neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, Sr. joined the team as a special consultant to accelerate and enhance development of the company's galectin-3 inhibitor, belapectin.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 7.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading after surging around 32% on Wednesday.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 7.2% to $329.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Wednesday. The company reported 1.88 billion daily active users, up 8% year-over-year, as well as 2.85 billion monthly active users, up 10% year-over-year.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) shares rose 7.1% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after declining over 13% on Wednesday. The company recently reported Q2 revenue of $2.08 million.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 7.1% to $3.18 in pre-market trading.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) shares rose 6.7% to $12.26 in pre-market trading. Tuscan said it has adjourned its annual meeting of stockholders to May 10th to allow more time to vote on the extension amendment proposal.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 6.3% to $5.87 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 5.1% to $143.46 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued strong Q3 EPS guidance.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares rose 4.3% to $640.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.8% to $137.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also announced it added $90 billion to its buyback program.
Losers
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 54.7% to $0.358 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $42.0 million upsized underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares fell 43.9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading in reaction to a Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction of hypotony (clinically-relevant decrease in ocular pressure). The event was reported in the INFINITY Phase 2 trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy to treat diabetic macular edema.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) fell 7.3% to $21.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) fell 7% to $67.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) fell 6.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 16% on Wednesday. Vyant Bio, Ordaōs Bio and Cellaria, recently announced collaboration to 'design and qualify biomarker-specific small protein therapeutics.'
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) fell 6.3% to $521.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 5.7% to $58.80 in pre-market trading. eBay reported upbeat Q1 earnings, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TDOC) fell 4.1% to $178.60 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell 2.6% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
