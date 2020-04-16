Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 33 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Significant Points:
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO)'s stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 41.67% to reach a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $10.12. Shares then traded down 3.66%.
- BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.59% over the rest of the day.
- Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) stock hit $12.68 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.82% over the course of the day.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) stock set a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.31%.
- South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
- CenterState Bank (NASDAQ: CSFL) shares hit a yearly low of $14.53 today morning. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.
- Park National (AMEX: PRK) shares were down 0.43% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $69.00.
- Employers Holdings (NYSE: EIG) shares set a new 52-week low of $31.17 today morning. The stock traded down 1.63% over the session.
- OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares moved down 2.71% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading.
- Camden National (NASDAQ: CAC) stock hit a yearly low of $27.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.38, and later moved down 3.07% over the session.
- Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: BDGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
- CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.1% over the rest of the day.
- MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) shares hit a yearly low of $9.66 today morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
- Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares fell to $29.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.06%.
- Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBMD) shares moved down 1.1% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.17 to begin trading.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.73, and later moved down 41.67% over the session.
- North American (NYSE: NOA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.17 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- National Bankshares (NASDAQ: NKSH) shares fell to $27.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.04%.
- Era Group (NYSE: ERA) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.56 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.
- Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) shares moved down 0.3% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.75 to begin trading.
- Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ: FDBC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.02 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) shares hit a yearly low of $28.15 today morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE: TTI) stock hit $0.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.53% on the day.
- First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) shares set a new yearly low of $8.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% on the session.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.21, and later moved down 2.34% over the session.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ: INSE) shares hit a yearly low of $1.87 today morning. The stock was down 6.38% on the session.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.81 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
- Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) shares were down 4.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.22.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.37% on the day.
