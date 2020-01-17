Market Overview

38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 17, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares climbed 53.1% to $4.8231 after the company reported the launch of Shaquille O'Neal's Invicta collection on ShopHQ.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) shares rose 21.6% to $3.7805 after gaining 27.5% on Thursday.
  • CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares gained 20% to $3.06 after falling 15.3% on Thursday.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) rose 17.6% to $0.2940.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) climbed 16.3% to $7.31.
  • 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) gained 14.4% to $24.90 following reports that the company is considering a sale, according to Bloomberg.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares climbed 13.8% to $2.39.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) gained 12.8% to $47.41 following news of a new stake by KKR. The firm showed a 6.3% stake in the company.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 11.9% to $2.7750.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 11.7% to $8.50.
  • Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) climbed 10.9% to $4.5450.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 10.7% to $45.55.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares rose 9.4% to $2.7348.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 9.1% to $2.75.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) gained 9% to $8.94.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 8.6% to $4.70.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) rose 7.9% to $1.37 after the company announced it plans to close 27 stores in early 2020 to reduce expenses. The company appointed Woody Woodward as CEO.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 7.8% to $36.15.
  • Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) shares climbed 7.4% to $9.97 after a California court overturned a resolution by the City of Santa Clara that would ban future installations of the company's fuel cells.
  • Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 6.2% to $4.5550 after the company announced it will sell the Joseph Abboud trademarks to WHP for $115 million.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 5.4% to $8.57.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 5.2% to $10.73.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose 5% to $19.13. UBS upgraded Snap from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $24.

Losers

  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dipped 29.4% to $1.9491 after the company reported a 1.885 million share common stock offering at $2 per share.
  • MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) fell 23.8% to $40.22 after the company issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $80 to $55 per share.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 17.1% to $2.0802 after rising 37.91% on Thursday.
  • Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) tumbled 16.4% to $5.88 after the company late Thursday reported its Q4 and FY19 production results. Gold output met guidance but silver output was below.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 14.4% to $38.54 after gaining 16.5% on Thursday.
  • Air Industries Group (NYSE: AIRI) fell 12.7% to $2.20 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares dipped 11.2% to $8.16 after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and announced a price target of $9 per share.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 10.3% to $4.00. Iterum Therapeutics reported a $52 million private placement with new and existing investors.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 9.3% to $6.41 after reporting a $17.25 million common stock offering.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) fell 8.7% to $8.53 after Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) tumbled 8.6% to $3.5822.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 6.6% to $33.93.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares dipped 6.1% to $2.3850. DURECT said the Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee, which reviewed its Class 2 NDA resubmission for Posimir, a bupivacaine extended-release solution, issueda split verdict. Six Adcom members voted to recommend that the efficacy, safety and overall risk-benefit profit of Posimir support approval, while six did not support the approval.
  • Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 5.7% to $7.50 after the company reported a common stock offering.
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 5.1% to $1.69 after the company announced a common stock offering of 11.98 shares at $1.67 per share.

