30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 26.4% to $119.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised FY2019 guidance.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) rose 11.9% to $9.98 in pre-market trading.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 10.2% to $7.97 in pre-market trading following reports that a tanker had been struck by a torpedo off the coast of UAE.
- Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares rose 10.1% to $54.88 in pre-market trading after Kinnevik withdrew public offering of shares in Millicom due to unfavorable market condition.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 9.7% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company cancelled its secondary offering.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) rose 9.1% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday.
- Netshoes (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: NETS) rose 8.8% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after Brazilian company Magazine Luiza SA lifted its offer to buy Netshoes to $3.7 per share.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) rose 6.9% to $39.05 in pre-market trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) gained 6.3% to $5.89 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q1 results.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 6.1% to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) rose 5.8% to $52.30 in pre-market trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 5.4% to $180.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and raised FY2019 earnings guidance.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) rose 5.3% to $21.45 in pre-market trading after falling 24.36% on Wednesday.
- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) rose 5.1% to $32.80 in pre-market trading.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 4.8%to $60.79 in pre-market trading after climbing 70.59% on Wednesday.
- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) rose 4% to $85.07 in pre-market trading after the company introduced its first plant-based and blended products line, Raised & Rooted.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 72.6% to $2.90 in pre-market trading. Savara said a Phase 3 study dubbed IMPALA that evaluated its Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune alveolar pulmonary proteinosis, or aPAP, did not meet its primary endpoint. An average A-aDO2 improvement of 12.1 mmHg was observed in the continuous dosing compared to an 8.8 mmHg improvement in the placebo arm, with an estimated 4.6 mmHg treatment difference suggesting the primary endpoint was not met.
- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: HEB) fell 18.2% to $5.52 in pre-market trading after the company announced the first patient has been treated in the Phase 2 recurrent ovarian cancer program evaluating Ampligen in combination with Pembrolizumab and Cisplatin.
- Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 16.2% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a $60 million common stock offering.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 9.5% to $2.1999 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.18% on Wednesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) fell 8.6% to $3.21 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.52% on Wednesday.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 8.6% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter sales of $5.79 million, up from $5.394 million year-over-year.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 8.1% to $7.15 in pre-market trading after declining 23.27% on Wednesday.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) fell 8.1% to $5.71 in pre-market trading. iCAD priced its 1.636 million shares at $5.50 per share.
- CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 7% to $55.70 in pre-market trading.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) fell 6.1% to $15.16 in pre-market trading.
- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) shares fell 5.4% to $15.40 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 10 million shares of common stock.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 5% to $11.23 in pre-market trading after rising 10.99% on Wednesday.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 4.2% to $6.18 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) fell 3.7% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.