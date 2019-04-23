Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 23, 2019 5:59am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 168.47 percent to close at $2.9800 on Monday after the company announced a conference call to review a 'significant discovery for lung cancer and FDA activity.'
  • Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares climbed 122.02 percent to close at $2.4200 on Monday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million.
  • The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares rose 42.11 percent to close at $11.17 after Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) announced plans to acquire KEYW for $11.25 per share in cash.
  • Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares rose 39.12 percent to close at $5.37 on an increase in the price of crude oil due to an expected announcement from the US that buyers of Iranian oil need to end imports or face sanctions.
  • Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH) climbed 32.31 percent to close at $0.2580 after the company submitted reports to the NYSE to extend its deadline for the filing of its Q3 2018 financials.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 20.63 percent to close at $20.93 after Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 17.43 percent to close at $9.50.
  • Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) rose 16.64 percent to close at $6.94.
  • Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) gained 16.19 percent to close at $13.85.
  • Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares jumped 15.84 percent to close at $2.56.
  • Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) gained 14.52 percent to close at $4.81.
  • Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) shares surged 14.5 percent to close at $34.35.
  • Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) rose 14.14 percent to close at $90.02.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) surged 12.53 percent to close at $4.0400.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 12.5 percent to close at $4.23.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) shares jumped 12.48 percent to close at $7.30.
  • New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) shares rose 11.7 percent to close at $12.03 on Monday.
  • MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 11 percent to close at $9.28.
  • Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) rose 10.49 percent to close at $4.74.
  • Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 10.34 percent to close at $13.44 after multiple analysts initiated coverage of the stock with Overweight and Buy ratings.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8.28 percent to close at $48.25 after GMP Securities upgraded the stock from a Hold to Buy rating and raised its price target from $65 to $72.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) gained 7.94 percent to close at $2.99 after the company received FDA approval for Fluticasone nasal spray.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 7.81 percent to close at $9.94.
  • Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) climbed 7.2 percent to close at $16.83.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 7.16 percent to close at $22.90 after the company ended its litigation with Vintage Capital and B. Riley in relation to the termination of its merger agreement. The company will receive $92.5 million in this settlement.
  • Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) shares rose 5.42 percent to close at $130.25 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) rose 5.03 percent to close at $60.18. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates from Hold to Buy.

 

Losers

  • Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dipped 28.09 percent to close at $2.9700 on Monday. Novus Therapeutics said its OP0201 Phase 1 clinical trials 'demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.'
  • Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares dropped 17.83 percent to close at $0.2000 on Monday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $0.5400 after the company's stock continued to sell off following an increase of roughly 150 percent in Wednesday's trading.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares fell 13.92 percent to close at $3.4000.
  • ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 13.86 percent to close at $2.30.
  • Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) slipped 12.31 percent to close at $2.35.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares fell 12.22 percent to close at $14.30.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 10.99 percent to close at $16.36.
  • GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares fell 10.98 percent to close at $12.40 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell.
  • CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares dipped 9.97 percent to close at $2.6200.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 9.77 percent to close at $66.67.
  • Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dropped 9.71 percent to close at $4.00.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares fell 9.32 percent to close at $63.94 on Monday.
  • Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares declined 8.48 percent to close at $2.05.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 7.01 percent to close at $491.06 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 7.63 percent to close at $19.49.
  • 360 Finance, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 5.35 percent to close at $22.81 after surging 16.43 percent on Thursday.
  • Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 5.18 percent to close at $31.15. Intelligent Systems said it expects Q1 sales of $7 million.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACMR + AKRX)

34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Akorn Receives 2 Generic Nose Spray Approvals
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Clinches Another FDA Win, KemPharm Close To NDA Filing For ADHD Drug
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

12 Stocks To Watch For April 23, 2019