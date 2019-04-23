45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares gained 168.47 percent to close at $2.9800 on Monday after the company announced a conference call to review a 'significant discovery for lung cancer and FDA activity.'
- Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) shares climbed 122.02 percent to close at $2.4200 on Monday after the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million.
- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares rose 42.11 percent to close at $11.17 after Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) announced plans to acquire KEYW for $11.25 per share in cash.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares rose 39.12 percent to close at $5.37 on an increase in the price of crude oil due to an expected announcement from the US that buyers of Iranian oil need to end imports or face sanctions.
- Nobilis Health Corp. (NYSE: HLTH) climbed 32.31 percent to close at $0.2580 after the company submitted reports to the NYSE to extend its deadline for the filing of its Q3 2018 financials.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 20.63 percent to close at $20.93 after Morgan Stanley raised its stake in the company.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 17.43 percent to close at $9.50.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) rose 16.64 percent to close at $6.94.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) gained 16.19 percent to close at $13.85.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares jumped 15.84 percent to close at $2.56.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) gained 14.52 percent to close at $4.81.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) shares surged 14.5 percent to close at $34.35.
- Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDSO) rose 14.14 percent to close at $90.02.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) surged 12.53 percent to close at $4.0400.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) rose 12.5 percent to close at $4.23.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) shares jumped 12.48 percent to close at $7.30.
- New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ: NFE) shares rose 11.7 percent to close at $12.03 on Monday.
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) gained 11 percent to close at $9.28.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) rose 10.49 percent to close at $4.74.
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) gained 10.34 percent to close at $13.44 after multiple analysts initiated coverage of the stock with Overweight and Buy ratings.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 8.28 percent to close at $48.25 after GMP Securities upgraded the stock from a Hold to Buy rating and raised its price target from $65 to $72.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) gained 7.94 percent to close at $2.99 after the company received FDA approval for Fluticasone nasal spray.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) gained 7.81 percent to close at $9.94.
- Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) climbed 7.2 percent to close at $16.83.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 7.16 percent to close at $22.90 after the company ended its litigation with Vintage Capital and B. Riley in relation to the termination of its merger agreement. The company will receive $92.5 million in this settlement.
- Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) shares rose 5.42 percent to close at $130.25 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NYSE: MANH) rose 5.03 percent to close at $60.18. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Manhattan Associates from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) shares dipped 28.09 percent to close at $2.9700 on Monday. Novus Therapeutics said its OP0201 Phase 1 clinical trials 'demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.'
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares dropped 17.83 percent to close at $0.2000 on Monday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $0.5400 after the company's stock continued to sell off following an increase of roughly 150 percent in Wednesday's trading.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares fell 13.92 percent to close at $3.4000.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) dropped 13.86 percent to close at $2.30.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) slipped 12.31 percent to close at $2.35.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares fell 12.22 percent to close at $14.30.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 10.99 percent to close at $16.36.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares fell 10.98 percent to close at $12.40 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares dipped 9.97 percent to close at $2.6200.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) fell 9.77 percent to close at $66.67.
- Roan Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ROAN) dropped 9.71 percent to close at $4.00.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) shares fell 9.32 percent to close at $63.94 on Monday.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) shares declined 8.48 percent to close at $2.05.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell 7.01 percent to close at $491.06 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 7.63 percent to close at $19.49.
- 360 Finance, Inc.. (NASDAQ: QFIN) fell 5.35 percent to close at $22.81 after surging 16.43 percent on Thursday.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) fell 5.18 percent to close at $31.15. Intelligent Systems said it expects Q1 sales of $7 million.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.