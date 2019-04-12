33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 34.7 percent to $0.78 in pre-market trading following news of CE Mark clearance for its next-gen 2.0 platform in the European Union.
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) rose 30.3 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading after Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) rose 24.3 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company completed its KP415 pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. The company believes its regulatory data package will be sufficient for submission.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 15.8 percent to $3.30 in pre-market trading following declaration of $1.05/share special cash dividend related to deal with Adynxx
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 14.2 percent to $10.14 in pre-market trading after climbing 70.11 percent on Thursday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 11.5 percent to $5.74 in pre-market trading after reporting share repurchase of all of remaining shares held by Kunlun.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 9.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after jumping 154.66 percent on Thursday.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) rose 9.8 percent to $1.57 in pre-market trading after the company obtained an exclusive global license to the AAV gene therapy program.
- AirMedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCN) rose 9.3 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after falling 8.49 percent on Thursday.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) rose 9 percent to $2.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.89 percent on Thursday.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) rose 7.4 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.12 percent on Thursday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 6.1 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) rose 5.9 percent to $30.27 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs upgraded Murphy Oil from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $29 to $31.50.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 5.5 percent to $32.90 in pre-market trading.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares rose 5.4 percent to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has terminated Phase 3 TAPPAS trial based on recommendation of Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 5.2 percent to $3.48 in pre-market trading after falling 5.43 percent on Thursday.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) rose 4.2 percent to $5.49 in pre-market trading.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) rose 3.8 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading. Antero Resources is expected to release its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.2 percent to $22.67 in pre-market trading.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 3.1 percent to $41.32 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.05 percent on Thursday.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) rose 2.4 percent to $108.75 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales.
Losers
- Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) fell 52.6 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) fell 25.8 percent to $11.20 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 17 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after announcing restatement of financial results. The company expects FY18 sales reduced by $12 million to $16 million and net income reduced by $7 million to $11 million.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) fell 7.5 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.07 percent on Thursday.
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) fell 7.3 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading.
- ATA Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) fell 6.9 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading after declining 20.78 percent on Thursday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 4.6 percent to $12.89 in pre-market trading. PhaseBio priced its 3.58 million share public offering of common stock at $12 per share.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) fell 4.4 percent to $26.01 in pre-market trading. Allegheny said it expects Q1 earnings of $0.10 to $0.13 per share on sales of approximately $1 billion.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) fell 4.2 percent to $15.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.06 percent on Thursday.
- Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) fell 4 percent to $10.36 in pre-market trading.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) fell 3.3 percent to $22.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.33 percent on Thursday.
- Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) fell 2.7 percent to $122.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion.
