35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 40.8 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after surging 19.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) rose 37.6 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) rose 30.5 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after surging 224.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SPHS) rose 23.6 percent to $1.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) rose 20.2 percent to $125.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares rose 19.9 percent to $37.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares rose 19.3 percent to $5.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 18.7 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.63 percent on Wednesday.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares rose 18.5 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Newater Technology reported termination of acquisition agreement to acquire AMS Technologies Int. (2012) Ltd.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 16.3 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) rose 14.4 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 10.8 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its affiliate, Rail Vision, received $10 million strategic investment from Knorr-Bremse.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 10.3 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) rose 9.1 percent to $24.30 in pre-market trading.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) rose 9.1 percent to $6.49 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) rose 6.6 percent to $83.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) rose 6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported higher-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) rose 5.8 percent to $23.17 in pre-market trading.
-
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 21.7 percent to $9.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 13 percent to $12.72 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 EPS. The company also issued Q1 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) fell 12.9 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares fell 11.6 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 9.7 percent to $1.58 in pre-market trading. Axovant Sciences priced its 26.67 million share common stock offering at $1.50 per share.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares fell 9.7 percent to $9.72 in pre-market after reporting commencement of common stock offering.
- Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) fell 7.8 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 7.3 percent to $0.78 in pre-market trading after the company reported lower-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) fell 6.4 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) fell 6.3 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) fell 6 percent to $113.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak 2019 outlook. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.29 to $0.32 per share and reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 5.9 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 25.18 percent on Wednesday.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) fell 5.8 percent to $43.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 5.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 3.6 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.22 percent on Wednesday.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares fell 3.3 percent to $1.18 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
- eGain Corp (NASDAQ: EGAN) fell 3 percent to $12.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.