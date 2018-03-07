31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 53.3 percent to $3.94. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is ‘leveraging blockchain as a digital ledger for all human capital transactions.’
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) climbed 34 percent to $90.50 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) jumped 14.1 percent to $33.70 as the company posted strong Q4 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) rose 13.4 percent to $10.52.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares gained 12.5 percent to $134.80 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) rose 12.5 percent to $30.19. PTC Therapeutics reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.03 million.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 12.1 percent to $2.72. Pacific Biosciences of California reported a new version of Sequel® Software (V5.1) and a new polymerase.
- HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) climbed 12 percent to $41.10 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares gained 11.9 percent to $28.83 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 11.8 percent to $42.99 following results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares surged 11.1 percent to $23.72 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) rose 10.9 percent to $9.16.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) gained 10.1 percent to $14.98. FormFactor will replace Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE: CCC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 12.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 9.4 percent to $14.17 after surging 25.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) jumped 8 percent to $13.90 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) shares rose 7.9 percent to $46.74 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) climbed 5.1 percent to $35.69 after reporting strong Q4 results.
Losers
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares dipped 21.5 percent to $3.90 following Q4 results. The investment trust posted funds from operations of $1.7 million.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) dropped 15.9 percent to $87.81 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and issued a weak forecast.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares fell 14.4 percent to $18.05 following Q4 results.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 13 percent to $12.61 on top of Tuesday's 16 percent decline. The nano-cap clinical stage biotechnology has seen its stock rally nearly 300 percent since March 1 on no notable company specific news.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) declined 12.6 percent to $44.15 after the company posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shares fell 10 percent to $32.04 following weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 10 percent to $5.40. SELLAS Life Sciences reported a $10.7 million private placement.
- SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ: SHSP) fell 8.4 percent to $4.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) dropped 7.4 percent to $53.65.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) declined 7.4 percent to $28.25. Credit Suisse downgraded B&G Foods from Neutral to Underperform.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares declined 6 percent to $45.34 after climbing 31.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Carvana Co (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares slipped 5.3 percent to $17.70 after reporting a larger than expected fourth quarter loss.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) fell 5 percent to $7.06 following Q4 results.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares declined 4.6 percent to $76.80. Ross Stores reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter but issued weak same-store sales growth forecast for the year.
