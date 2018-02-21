34 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares gained 30.5 percent to $2.20. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Anthera Pharmaceuticals with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QUAD) shares jumped 18.2 percent to $26.06 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings. The company also announced the acquisition of Ivie & Associates.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) shares rose 12.7 percent to $18.77 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and increased its annual dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 per share.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) gained 12.1 percent to $118.08 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares surged 11.8 percent to $14.65 after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY18 forecast. LivePerson also named Chris Greiner as CFO.
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) gained 10.8 percent to $10.16.
- Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPG) rose 10.7 percent to $ 27.50 following upbeat Q4 results.
- HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) shares gained 10.3 percent to $26.10. HealthStream reported Q4 earnings of $0.12 per share on sales of $62.8 million.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) surged 9.5 percent to $ 31.65 as the company reported better-than-expected revenue for its third quarter.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) climbed 9 percent to $15.47 following Q4 results.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 8.4 percent to $2.25 n reaction to the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company's announcement on Tuesday of a development and commercialization agreement in China. The company said it has reached an exclusive licensing agreement with China's Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize its eravacycline therapy in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Singapore.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares rose 7.7 percent to $2.52 as the company agreed to sell Data Protection and Archive business.
- Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) gained 7.5 percent to $20.90 as the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) climbed 7.3 percent to $10.24. Buckingham upgraded Finish Line from Underperform to Neutral.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares gained 7.2 percent to $7.82 after declining 4.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) gained 6.6 percent to $28.14 after declining 21.85 percent on Tuesday.
- Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) gained 6.5 percent to $7.74 after the clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company announced in FDA update. The company said the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for Amphora, a vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia in women.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 6.5 percent to $1.48. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on ConforMIS with an Outperform rating.
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.82. Dynatronics disclosed that its CEO Kelvyn Cullimore is stepping down.
Losers
- Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) shares dipped 27.22 percent to $6.15 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) shares declined 26.7 percent to $3.30 after the company announced plans to acquire HEC Europe for $367 million and reported preliminary earnings for the fourth quarter.
- QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: QTS) shares fell 24 percent to $33.47. QTS Realty reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share on revenue of $118.9 million. The company also reported a strategic restructuring to accelerate growth and profitability.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE: VG) shares tumbled 14.3 percent to $9.83. Vonage reported Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $254 million.
- Kraton Corp (NYSE: KRA) shares dipped 14 percent to $43.74 following Q4 results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) fell 13.8 percent to $26.52 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 11.9 percent to $1.93. Inpixon reported intention to enhance its Indoor Positioning Analytics engine by using AI and machine learning 'to anonymously capture device identity, build a repository of device profiles and fingerprints, and offer intelligent solutions...'
- Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares tumbled 11.5 percent to $2.70.
- Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSE: XTNT) shares fell 8.3 percent to $6.56.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) declined 7.8 percent to $34.59 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) fell 7.4 percent to $34.84 as the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) shares dropped 7.2 percent to $31.87 following Q4 results.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) slipped 6.5 percent to $32.42. Devon Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.983 billion.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) slipped 5.3 percent to $3.90 after the company posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) shares slipped 5 percent to $23.45 after reporting weak FY2018 guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales were $363 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
