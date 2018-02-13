34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH) shares surged 62.1 percent to $1.29. The insurance company agreed to merge with Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSM). Nationstar shareholders could chose to receive $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 of WMIH common stock for each share owned. Nationstar shareholders will own around 36 percent of the combined entity with WMIH shareholders owning the remaining 64 percent.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares rose 31.3 percent to $2.89.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares gained 26.4 percent to $5.30 following announcement of $300 million investment from Harbin Pharmaceuticals. GNC reported in-line quarterly earnings.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) shares climbed 18 percent to $19.30 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat and raising FY18 guidance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 15.5 percent to $4.47.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) surged 15.1 percent to $16.38. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 15 percent to $17.35 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) shares rose 13.8 percent to $42.50 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) jumped 13.7 percent to $14.99. Under Armour reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares gained 12.4 percent to $11.00.
- On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE: ONDK) shares jumped 11.6 percent to $5.00 following upbeat quarterly results.
- AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) climbed 10.7 percent to $98.98 following Monday Dow Jones report of takeover talks with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).
- Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) surged 9.9 percent to $122.76 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares rose 8.7 percent to $16.90. Cardlytics priced its 5.4 million share IPO at $13 per share.
- Weibo Corp (ADR) (NASDAQ: WB) gained 9 percent to $128.93 following upbeat quarterly results.
- RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) climbed 8.8 percent to $58.00 following Q4 beat.
- SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) shares rose 8.1 percent to $1114.28 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) gained 7.5 percent to $24.50. B. Riley initiated coverage on Health Insurance Innovations with a Buy rating.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) surged 7.4 percent to $59.99. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares climbed 4.8 percent to $3.52 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) shares tumbled 39.8 percent to $1.68. Dare Bioscience priced 5 million common share and warrants to buy up to 3.5 million common shares at $3 per share.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) dropped 28.3 percent to $5.73 after the company reported pricing of its $105 million public offering.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) declined 14.3 percent to $2.10. Affimed priced its 11.5 million share public offering of common stock at 2.00 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dropped 12.2 percent to $4.22 after gaining 19.11 percent on Monday.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) dropped 11.3 percent to $5.58 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) dropped 9.6 percent to $65.25. Henry Schein has denied the FTC anti-trust allegations.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares slipped 8.5 percent to $2.16. US Gold reported completion of Fall '17 drilling program.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) declined 8 percent to $30.31.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) dropped 7.5 percent to $14.53.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) shares fell 7.3 percent to $2.65. Barclays downgraded Weatherford from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- McClatchy Co (NYSE: MNI) slipped 6.5 percent to $8.30.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) dropped 6 percent to $2.39. Pacific Biosciences of California priced its 12.5 million share offering at $2.40 per share.
- Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC) fell 5.5 percent to $30.01. Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Premier with a Market Perform rating.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) declined 3.5 percent to $8.01 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
