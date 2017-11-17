42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) shares jumped 256.82 percent to close at $7.85 on Thursday after gaining 2.33 percent on Wednesday.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares surged 224.8 percent to close at $8.25.
- Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) shares gained 145.37 percent to close at $5.03 on Thursday.
- Meridian Waste Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MRDN) shares rose 82.76 percent to close at $2.65 on Thursday after surging 31.82 percent on Wednesday.
- Arsanis Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares gained 40.30 percent to close at $14.03. Arsanis priced IPO at $10 per share.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares surged 35.23 percent to close at $19.00 on Thursday after announcing an offering of common stock.
- Time Inc (NYSE: TIME) shares gained 28.06 percent to close at $16.20 on Thursday. Koch Brothers is said to back Meredith bid for Time.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 25.87 percent to close at $104.81 on Thursday after the company increased its outlook for third quarter and fiscal 2017.
- Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) gained 25.37 percent to close at $35.98 after the company issued strong guidance. The company updated Q1 guidance, raising adjusted EPS from 79 cents-83 cents to 90 cents-93 cents. Sales guidance was raised from $225 million-$240 million to $250 million-$260 million.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) shares rose 24.12 percent to close at $15.18. Xunlei reported Q3 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.38) an ADS on sales of $47.32 million.
- Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ: IPDN) shares rose 22.9 percent to close at $3.81.
- Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) shares gained 18.85 percent to close at $2.90 on Thursday after the company reported 1H'18 results. The company posted sales of $29.8 million and earnings of $0.23 per share.
- Cato Corp (NYSE: CATO) shares jumped 18.61 percent to close at $15.74 on Thursday. Cato reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 17.8 percent to close at $5.68 on Thursday.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares gained 17.75 percent to close at $4.18 on Thursday.
- Viewray Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 17.58 percent to close at $9.43.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares climbed 17.49 percent to close at $3.56 after the company disclosed the pricing of secondary offering of common stock.
- Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ: AFAM) rose 16.24 percent to close at $61.20. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Almost Family reported merger of equals.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 15.91 percent to close at $53.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong Q3 guidance.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 15.01 percent to close at $23.75 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and agreed to sell Clopay Plastic Products to Berry Global for $475 million.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) shares gained 11.21 percent to close at $17.85. JP Morgan upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from Neutral to Overweight.
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT) shares gained 10.9 percent to close at $99.62 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) shares rose 9.57 percent to close at $116.65 after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong FY17 guidance.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 8.45 percent to close at $6.93 on Thursday after surging 128.21 percent on Wednesday. SemiLEDS reported Q4 loss of $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.571 million.
- Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) rose 6.56 percent to close at $9.75. Morgan Stanley upgraded Constellium from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 5.19 percent to close at $35.88 after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter on Wednesday.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares fell 23.49 percent to close at $5.70. Intec Pharma reported a Q3 loss of $0.29 per share.
- Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) shares tumbled 23.28 percent to close at $14.63 on Thursday. Diplomat Pharmacy agreed to buy LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from Outperform to Neutral.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares dropped 22.48 percent to close at $12.79 on Thursday after jumping 337.67 percent on Wednesday.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares declined 18.53 percent to close at $2.11 on Thursday.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) shares dropped 12.59 percent to close at $12.85 on Thursday.
- Rex Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: REXX) shares fell 10.75 percent to close at $1.91.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares dropped 10.04 percent to close at $13.62 on Thursday.
- Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) fell 9.52 percent to close at $43.05 after the company disclosed its controlled subsidiary Yixin Group completed the global offering of its shares.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 9.24 percent to close at $22.60 on Thursday. AxoGen reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares dropped 8.82 percent to close at $3.41.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares tumbled 8.57 percent to close at $8.22 on Thursday. Secoo reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.30 an ADS on sales of $147.6 million.
- BEST Inc (ADR) (NYSE: BSTI) shares declined 7.41 percent to close at $11.00. BEST posted a quarterly loss of $70.249 million on sales of $804.775 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares dropped 6.38 percent to close at $2.20 on Thursday after declining 12.96 on Wednesday.
- Appian Corpo (NASDAQ: APPN) shares dropped 5.6 percent to close at $20.05. Appian priced its 3.8 million share offering at $20.25 per share.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) dropped 5.4 percent to close at $1.92 on Thursday after surging 73.50 percent on Wednesday. Quest Resource reported a Q3 loss of $1.1 million on revenue of $31.9 million.
- Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) fell 3.58 percent to close at $55.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 sales and issued a weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.