Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA:TIME), Quotes and News Summary

Analyst Ratings

Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF's (TIME) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF.

Q
What is the target price for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) stock?
A

The latest price target for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) was reported by Citigroup on December 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TIME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME)?
A

The stock price for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) is $25.83 last updated Fri Apr 01 2022 19:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) pay a dividend?
A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2017.

Q
When is Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA:TIME) reporting earnings?
A

Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF.

Q
What sector and industry does Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) operate in?
A

Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.