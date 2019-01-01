Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA:TIME), Quotes and News Summary

|Date
You can purchase shares of Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF.
The latest price target for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) was reported by Citigroup on December 4, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TIME to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (ARCA: TIME) is $25.83 last updated Fri Apr 01 2022 19:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2017.
Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF.
Capitol Series Trust Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.