Inflation Up, Jobless Claims Down

Good Morning Everyone!

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger was asked about long-term valuations: “I don't worry about it too much, because I will be dead."

At least he’s being honest.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/15/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Retail sales

+3% vs. 1.8% expected

All categories showed growth MoM and YoY

Restaurants and bars +7.2% MoM, +24% YoY Rotation from goods to services still underway

Data says: consumer still strong

Industrial & Manufacturing production

Industrial production unch MoM +0.8% YoY Slowest growth since February 2021 -9.9% monthly drop in Utilities (chart below) Largest drop ever

Manufacturing production +1% MoM Best print since February 2022



Homebuilder sentiment

Rose by 7 points (most since mid-2020)

At 5-month high

Sales expectations jumped to highest since July

Optimism over prospective buyer traffic

Today's data:

8:30: PPI MoM: 0.7% vs. 0.4% est Biggest gain in 7 months Largest increase in goods (+1.2%) since June +6.2% surge in gasoline cost Core PPI MoM: 0.5% vs. 0.3% est Building Permits MoM: +0.1% (prev -1%) Housing Starts MoM: -4.5% (prev -3.4%) Initial Jobless Claims: 194k vs. 200k est Remains close to 9-month low from January Labor market: still tight Philly Fed Manufacturing: -24.3 vs. -7.4 est Lowest reading since May 2020 6th straight month of contraction

Fed talk 8:45 - Mester 1:30 - Bullard 4:00 - Cook 6:00 - Mester



Crude

IEA lifts oil demand by 2 mbpd in 2023 China makes up 900k bpd

Record 101.9 mpbd +100k bpd from prev forecast



Tesla TSLA

Autopilot workers announced unionization campaign Tuesday Yesterday Tesla fired dozens of them

Charlie Munger on Tesla/BYD (Chinese competitor): “BYD is so much ahead of Tesla in China ... it’s almost ridiculous”



Cisco Systems CSCO

Beat top & bottom lines

Demand for tech infrastructure stronger than expected

Highest sales forecast in years +9.8% for 2023



Zillow Z

Beat top & bottom lines

Driven by core advertising

Developing “super app” for housing

Partnering with Opendoor OPEN to reach home sellers

Earnings

Hasbro HAS

Datadog DDOG

Crox CROX

DraftKings DKNG

Paramount Global PARA

Cenovus Energy CVE

PBF Energy PBF

NRG Energy NRG

Watsco WSO

Hyatt Hotels H

Pool Corp POOL

Southern Company SO

Zebra Tech ZBRA

EPAM Systems EPAM

Reliance Steel RS

CRYPTO UPDATE

Bitcoin BTC/USD hits 6-month high

Highest since August

Closing in on $25,000

+11% last 24 hours

Squeeze? Short-sellers closed out $64.5 million in bets yesterday

Court reveals identities of SBF guarantors