Inflation Up, Jobless Claims Down

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
February 16, 2023 10:01 AM | 4 min read
Good Morning Everyone!

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger was asked about long-term valuations: “I don't worry about it too much, because I will be dead."

At least he’s being honest.

Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/15/23; % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Retail sales

  • +3% vs. 1.8% expected

  • All categories showed growth MoM and YoY

  • Restaurants and bars +7.2% MoM, +24% YoY

    • Rotation from goods to services still underway

  • Data says: consumer still strong

Industrial & Manufacturing production

  • Industrial production unch MoM

    • +0.8% YoY

    • Slowest growth since February 2021

    • -9.9% monthly drop in Utilities (chart below)

      • Largest drop ever

  • Manufacturing production +1% MoM

    • Best print since February 2022

Homebuilder sentiment

  • Rose by 7 points (most since mid-2020)

  • At 5-month high

  • Sales expectations jumped to highest since July

  • Optimism over prospective buyer traffic

Today's data:

  • 8:30:

    • PPI MoM: 0.7% vs. 0.4% est

      • Biggest gain in 7 months

      • Largest increase in goods (+1.2%) since June

        • +6.2% surge in gasoline cost

    • Core PPI MoM: 0.5% vs. 0.3% est

    • Building Permits MoM: +0.1% (prev -1%)

    • Housing Starts MoM: -4.5% (prev -3.4%)

    • Initial Jobless Claims: 194k vs. 200k est

      • Remains close to 9-month low from January

      • Labor market: still tight

    • Philly Fed Manufacturing: -24.3 vs. -7.4 est

      • Lowest reading since May 2020

      • 6th straight month of contraction

  • Fed talk

    • 8:45 - Mester

    • 1:30 - Bullard

    • 4:00 - Cook

    • 6:00 - Mester

Crude 

  • IEA lifts oil demand by 2 mbpd in 2023

    • China makes up 900k bpd

  • Record 101.9 mpbd

    • +100k bpd from prev forecast

Tesla TSLA

  • Autopilot workers announced unionization campaign Tuesday

    • Yesterday Tesla fired dozens of them

  • Charlie Munger on Tesla/BYD (Chinese competitor):

    • “BYD is so much ahead of Tesla in China ... it’s almost ridiculous”

Cisco Systems CSCO

  • Beat top & bottom lines

  • Demand for tech infrastructure stronger than expected

  • Highest sales forecast in years

    • +9.8% for 2023

Zillow Z

  • Beat top & bottom lines

  • Driven by core advertising

  • Developing “super app” for housing

  • Partnering with Opendoor OPEN to reach home sellers

Earnings

  • Hasbro HAS

  • Datadog DDOG

  • Crox CROX

  • DraftKings DKNG

  • Paramount Global PARA

  • Cenovus Energy CVE

  • PBF Energy PBF

  • NRG Energy NRG

  • Watsco WSO

  • Hyatt Hotels H

  • Pool Corp POOL

  • Southern Company SO

  • Zebra Tech ZBRA

  • EPAM Systems EPAM

  • Reliance Steel RS

CRYPTO UPDATE

Bitcoin BTC/USD hits 6-month high

  • Highest since August

  • Closing in on $25,000

  • +11% last 24 hours

  • Squeeze? Short-sellers closed out $64.5 million in bets yesterday

Court reveals identities of SBF guarantors

  • Check out thread for details:

