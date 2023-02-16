Inflation Up, Jobless Claims Down

Good Morning Everyone!
Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger was asked about long-term valuations: “I don't worry about it too much, because I will be dead."
At least he’s being honest.
Prices as of 4 pm EST, 2/15/23; % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Retail sales
-
+3% vs. 1.8% expected
-
All categories showed growth MoM and YoY
-
Restaurants and bars +7.2% MoM, +24% YoY
-
Rotation from goods to services still underway
-
-
Data says: consumer still strong
Industrial & Manufacturing production
-
Industrial production unch MoM
-
+0.8% YoY
-
Slowest growth since February 2021
-
-9.9% monthly drop in Utilities (chart below)
-
Largest drop ever
-
-
-
Manufacturing production +1% MoM
-
Best print since February 2022
-
Homebuilder sentiment
-
Rose by 7 points (most since mid-2020)
-
At 5-month high
-
Sales expectations jumped to highest since July
-
Optimism over prospective buyer traffic
Today's data:
-
8:30:
-
PPI MoM: 0.7% vs. 0.4% est
-
Biggest gain in 7 months
-
Largest increase in goods (+1.2%) since June
-
+6.2% surge in gasoline cost
-
-
-
Core PPI MoM: 0.5% vs. 0.3% est
-
Building Permits MoM: +0.1% (prev -1%)
-
Housing Starts MoM: -4.5% (prev -3.4%)
-
Initial Jobless Claims: 194k vs. 200k est
-
Remains close to 9-month low from January
-
Labor market: still tight
-
-
Philly Fed Manufacturing: -24.3 vs. -7.4 est
-
Lowest reading since May 2020
-
6th straight month of contraction
-
-
-
Fed talk
-
8:45 - Mester
-
1:30 - Bullard
-
4:00 - Cook
-
6:00 - Mester
-
Crude
-
IEA lifts oil demand by 2 mbpd in 2023
-
China makes up 900k bpd
-
-
Record 101.9 mpbd
-
+100k bpd from prev forecast
-
Tesla TSLA
-
Autopilot workers announced unionization campaign Tuesday
-
Yesterday Tesla fired dozens of them
-
-
Charlie Munger on Tesla/BYD (Chinese competitor):
-
“BYD is so much ahead of Tesla in China ... it’s almost ridiculous”
-
Cisco Systems CSCO
-
Beat top & bottom lines
-
Demand for tech infrastructure stronger than expected
-
Highest sales forecast in years
-
+9.8% for 2023
-
Zillow Z
-
Beat top & bottom lines
-
Driven by core advertising
-
Developing “super app” for housing
-
Partnering with Opendoor OPEN to reach home sellers
Earnings
-
Hasbro HAS
-
Datadog DDOG
-
Crox CROX
-
DraftKings DKNG
-
Paramount Global PARA
-
Cenovus Energy CVE
-
PBF Energy PBF
-
NRG Energy NRG
-
Watsco WSO
-
Hyatt Hotels H
-
Pool Corp POOL
-
Southern Company SO
-
Zebra Tech ZBRA
-
EPAM Systems EPAM
-
Reliance Steel RS
CRYPTO UPDATE
Bitcoin BTC/USD hits 6-month high
-
Highest since August
-
Closing in on $25,000
-
+11% last 24 hours
-
Squeeze? Short-sellers closed out $64.5 million in bets yesterday
Court reveals identities of SBF guarantors
-
Check out thread for details:
The two people who paid the former FTX CEO’s bail are:— Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) February 15, 2023
Larry Kramer (left) - former dean of Stanford Law School.
Andreas Paepcke (right) - a Senior Research Scientist at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/ZnPB9n95x9
