Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 1, 2022

GAINERS:
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 11.93% at $7.60
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 11.69% at $14.52
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 10.77% at $0.07
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed up 8.87% at $0.28
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 8.56% at $3.93
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 8.47% at $2.05
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 7.75% at $4.17
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed up 7.06% at $13.80
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 6.80% at $1.10
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.57% at $2.11
- SNDL SNDL shares closed up 6.27% at $2.88
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 6.04% at $7.02
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 5.97% at $3.55
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.32% at $0.63
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 4.98% at $0.20
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed up 4.82% at $3.26
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.94% at $1.32
- HEXO HEXO shares closed up 3.30% at $0.17
LOSERS:
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.04% at $4.75
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.67% at $0.21
- ReneSola SOL shares closed down 3.60% at $4.55
