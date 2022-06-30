Marijuana Stock Movers For June 30, 2022

GAINERS:
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 6.42% at $1.16
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 5.58% at $4.73
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.45% at $2.13
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 4.44% at $0.47
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 4.07% at $4.09
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 3.90% at $0.80
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed up 3.50% at $68.37
LOSERS:
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 18.57% at $2.85
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 9.15% at $1.70
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.80% at $2.28
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.96% at $11.51
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 5.74% at $3.12
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed down 5.45% at $0.92
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 5.43% at $2.61
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 4.90% at $9.13
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.43% at $0.33
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.65% at $1.32
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.51% at $0.55
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed down 3.43% at $30.42
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 3.34% at $7.52
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 3.14% at $2.62
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
