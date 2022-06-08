Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 8, 2022

GAINERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed up 12.00% at $0.22
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 4.81% at $0.56
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 3.90% at $28.80
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 3.55% at $4.08
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 3.41% at $0.69
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.09% at $6.34
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 3.08% at $22.75
LOSERS:
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 8.75% at $93.24
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 6.03% at $0.22
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.01% at $3.44
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.96% at $6.00
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 5.78% at $0.05
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 5.42% at $0.07
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 5.14% at $0.55
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.81% at $3.56
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.74% at $1.81
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.03% at $5.00
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 3.77% at $130.81
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.70% at $1.56
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 3.40% at $0.37
- Cronos Group CRON shares closed down 3.30% at $2.93
- Tilray TLRY shares closed down 3.23% at $3.90
