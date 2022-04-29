Marijuana Stock Movers For April 29, 2022

GAINERS:
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 30.57% at $1.16
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 21.33% at $0.02
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 10.89% at $0.29
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed up 4.82% at $8.91
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 4.77% at $5.71
LOSERS:
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 8.88% at $8.72
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.22
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 7.82% at $4.66
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 7.32% at $0.47
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 5.93% at $4.28
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 5.75% at $14.05
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.38% at $4.40
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 4.99% at $0.08
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.98% at $1.91
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed down 4.66% at $2.66
- Innovative Industrial IIPR shares closed down 4.12% at $144.57
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 3.90% at $5.91
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.59% at $0.80
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 3.56% at $5.87
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.20% at $0.34
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.03% at $0.64
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
