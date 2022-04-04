Marijuana Stock Movers For April 4, 2022

GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 12.08% at $1.34
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 6.30% at $6.24
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 5.78% at $0.68
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed up 5.43% at $7.77
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 5.24% at $0.02
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 5.19% at $0.75
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 4.81% at $4.14
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.66% at $9.66
- General Cannabis CANN shares closed up 3.26% at $0.47
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 3.13% at $1.32
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.03% at $2.38
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 12.08% at $0.33
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 9.02% at $0.75
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 7.76% at $0.14
- Heritage Cannabis Holding HERTF shares closed down 7.42% at $0.06
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed down 4.09% at $0.67
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 3.51% at $0.51
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down 3.47% at $0.16
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
