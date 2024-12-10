Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $802.14 million.

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Huize Holding HUIZ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• AutoZone AZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $33.69 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.

• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Vince Holding VNCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $89.24 million.

• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $120.54 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $520.28 million.

• MoneyHero MNY is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.

• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Frequency Electronics FEIM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $887.70 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $120.41 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $469.81 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $300.47 million.

• Mama`s Creations MAMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.25 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.92 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $319.84 million.

