Earnings Scheduled For December 10, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Designer Brands DBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $802.14 million.
• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.77 million.
• G-III Apparel Group GIII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• LightInTheBox Holding LITB is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Huize Holding HUIZ is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AutoZone AZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $33.69 per share on revenue of $4.31 billion.
• Academy Sports ASO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Vince Holding VNCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $89.24 million.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $120.54 million.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $520.28 million.
• MoneyHero MNY is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• United Natural Foods UNFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.
• Ferguson Enterprises FERG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Frequency Electronics FEIM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $887.70 million.
• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $120.41 million.
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $469.81 million.
• Sportsman's Warehouse SPWH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $300.47 million.
• Mama`s Creations MAMA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $30.05 million.
• MIND Technology MIND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.25 million.
• Skillsoft SKIL is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.92 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.
• Stitch Fix SFIX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $319.84 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.