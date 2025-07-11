Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For July 11, 2025

GAINERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed up 20.25% at $0.01
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 14.08% at $0.29
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 6.10% at $1.36
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 4.27% at $0.04
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.97% at $0.97
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 3.33% at $0.06
LOSERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 81.80% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 58.33% at $0.00075
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 49.75% at $0.01
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 13.70% at $0.03
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed down 12.91% at $0.05
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 10.67% at $0.02
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 8.90% at $0.58
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 8.11% at $0.03
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 7.97% at $0.10
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.00
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.74% at $1.15
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.49% at $0.66
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 5.41% at $0.00
- Canopy Growth CGC shares closed down 5.03% at $1.13
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 4.73% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.72% at $0.32
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 3.85% at $0.52
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.82% at $0.07
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed down 3.57% at $0.42
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.17% at $4.58
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
