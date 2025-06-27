June 27, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Movers For June 27, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.42-1.37%
Overview
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$7.36-8.23%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.63014.93%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.160010.3%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.00810145.4%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0100-63.9%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$3.24-38.3%
GRWG Logo
GRWGGrowGeneration Corp
$0.9400-6.00%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00460-9.80%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0365-4.73%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.049523.8%
MXC Logo
MXCMexco Energy Corp
$9.00-4.46%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.2741-4.10%
RIV Logo
RIVRivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc
$12.250.74%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0037019.4%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0425-7.00%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0490-7.55%
TCNNF Logo
TCNNFTrulieve Cannabis Corp
$3.52-3.03%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.0055015.8%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.2899-3.40%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.08-3.57%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.90703.78%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.5146-4.00%
