Cannabis Stock Movers For June 27, 2025

GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed up 145.45% at $0.01
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed up 23.75% at $0.05
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 19.35% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 15.79% at $0.01
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 10.27% at $0.16
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 5.66% at $0.67
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 3.78% at $0.91
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 63.90% at $0.01
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 38.29% at $3.08
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.80% at $0.00
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 8.23% at $7.40
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 7.55% at $0.05
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 7.00% at $0.04
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 6.00% at $0.87
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 4.73% at $0.04
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 4.10% at $0.27
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed down 4.00% at $0.51
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.57% at $1.07
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.40% at $0.30
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.25% at $9.24
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed down 3.18% at $9.12
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.13% at $12.25
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 3.03% at $3.52
