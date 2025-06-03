June 3, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACB Logo
ACBAurora Cannabis Inc
$5.403.65%

Overview
CLSH Logo
CLSHCLS Holdings USA Inc
$0.038512.6%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.0016018.5%
CNGGF Logo
CNGGFCann Group Ltd
$0.0065018.2%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.3013.1%
CRLBF Logo
CRLBFCresco Labs Inc
$0.5650-4.06%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.5299-10.9%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.02688.94%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.10021.72%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1510-8.54%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.0115-5.74%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.006709.84%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.00509-7.45%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.0340-10.5%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0200-13.0%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
$0.00700-5.41%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0733-3.30%
OILFF Logo
OILFFNextleaf Solutions Ltd
$0.04389.23%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0033010.0%
RSSFF Logo
RSSFFAffinor Growers Inc
$0.0422-4.09%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.06305.00%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.004509.76%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3121-8.18%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.90021.15%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

