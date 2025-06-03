Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 3, 2025

GAINERS:
- Cann Group CNGGF shares closed up 18.18% at $0.01
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 13.08% at $8.28
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 12.57% at $0.04
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed up 10.06% at $0.98
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 10.00% at $0.00
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 9.84% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 9.76% at $0.00
- Nextleaf Solutions OILFF shares closed up 9.23% at $0.04
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 8.94% at $0.03
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 5.00% at $0.06
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.65% at $5.37
Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:
LOSERS:
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 15.56% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.04% at $0.02
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 10.94% at $0.50
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 10.53% at $0.03
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 8.54% at $0.15
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 8.18% at $0.32
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 7.45% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 5.74% at $0.01
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 5.41% at $0.01
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 4.09% at $0.04
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 4.06% at $0.56
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.56% at $0.10
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.30% at $0.07
