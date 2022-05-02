Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2022

Upgrades

For First Interstate BancSystem Inc FIBK, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, First Interstate BancSys had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.49 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. At the end of the last trading period, First Interstate BancSys closed at $32.52.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for TAL Education Group TAL from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, TAL Education had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.18 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. TAL Education closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Arthur J. Gallagher & Co AJG, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher had an EPS of $2.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.02 and a 52-week-low of $135.50. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $168.49.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Accolade Inc ACCD from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Accolade showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.47 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $5.56.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc ESRT was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the first quarter, Empire State Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.36. Empire State Realty Trust closed at $8.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Griffon Corp GFF from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Griffon showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Griffon shows a 52-week-high of $29.42 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.71.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc CMA from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. At the end of the last trading period, Comerica closed at $81.90.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Mohawk Industries Inc MHK was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Mohawk Industries earned $3.78 in the first quarter, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $117.56. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $141.06.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for SJW Group SJW from Neutral to Overweight. SJW Gr earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SJW Gr shows a 52-week-high of $73.69 and a 52-week-low of $58.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.00.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc EDU from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, New Oriental Education showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.84. New Oriental Education closed at $12.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for EPAM Systems Inc EPAM from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, EPAM Sys showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $168.59. EPAM Sys closed at $264.99 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for US Silica Holdings Inc SLCA from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, US Silica Holdings showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Silica Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.58.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Weyerhaeuser Co WY from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Weyerhaeuser had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of Weyerhaeuser shows a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $32.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.22.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co SHEN was changed from Buy to Neutral. Shenandoah earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $18.77. At the end of the last trading period, Shenandoah closed at $20.20.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for KeyCorp KEY was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, KeyCorp had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.17 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $19.31.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Territorial Bancorp Inc TBNK was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Territorial Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Territorial Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $26.81 and a 52-week-low of $22.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.71.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Community Bank System Inc CBU was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Community Bank System earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $82.10 and a 52-week-low of $64.21. Community Bank System closed at $64.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for GTY Technology Holdings Inc GTYH was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, GTY Technology Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. At the end of the last trading period, GTY Technology Holdings closed at $6.09.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Annovis Bio Inc ANVS with a Buy rating. The price target for Annovis Bio is set to $37.00. Annovis Bio earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, Annovis Bio closed at $9.44.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Artisan Acquisition Corp ARTA with a Buy rating. The price target for Artisan Acquisition is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. At the end of the last trading period, Artisan Acquisition closed at $9.98.

With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Rail Vision Ltd RVSN. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Rail Vision. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.14 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. Rail Vision closed at $1.24 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Genmab A/S GMAB. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Genmab. Genmab earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.07 and a 52-week-low of $30.08. Genmab closed at $35.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Urban-gro Inc UGRO with a Buy rating. Urban-gro earned $0.06 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban-gro shows a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.27.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Clene Inc CLNN. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Clene. The current stock performance of Clene shows a 52-week-high of $17.82 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.59.

Needham initiated coverage on CarMax Inc KMX with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CarMax shows a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $85.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.78.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC JCI. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Johnson Controls Intl. In the first quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of $81.77 and a 52-week-low of $59.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.87.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics Inc DSGN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Design Therapeutics is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.16 and a 52-week-low of $10.37. Design Therapeutics closed at $11.94 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc VERA with a Buy rating. The price target for Vera Therapeutics is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vera Therapeutics closed at $20.00.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs Inc STTK. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Shattuck Labs. In the fourth quarter, Shattuck Labs showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shattuck Labs shows a 52-week-high of $38.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.84.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on 2seventy bio Inc TSVT with a Buy rating. The price target for 2seventy bio is set to $26.00. For the fourth quarter, 2seventy bio had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.29. The current stock performance of 2seventy bio shows a 52-week-high of $64.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.46.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Neutral rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Cazoo Gr closed at $1.69 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.