Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Roper Technologies showed an EPS of $3.76, compared to $2.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $499.21 and a 52-week-low of $362.90. At the end of the last trading period, Roper Technologies closed at $447.58.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Union Pacific earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.26 and a 52-week-low of $171.50. Union Pacific closed at $201.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Southwest Airlines earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $2.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. Southwest Airlines closed at $54.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, DuPont de Nemours showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DuPont de Nemours shows a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $53.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.13.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, John Bean Technologies had an EPS of $1.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $161.05 and a 52-week-low of $80.74. At the end of the last trading period, John Bean Technologies closed at $143.15.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, South Jersey Indus had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.24 and a 52-week-low of $18.70. South Jersey Indus closed at $21.25 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Tractor Supply showed an EPS of $3.19, compared to $2.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tractor Supply shows a 52-week-high of $213.68 and a 52-week-low of $127.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $201.36.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Guidewire Software had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $91.77. Guidewire Software closed at $118.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ:WISH), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Perform to Underperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, ContextLogic's EPS was $0.18. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $32.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.35.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERX) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Vertex earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex shows a 52-week-high of $39.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.18.
- For Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE:AMPY), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Amplify Energy had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Amplify Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.75.
- For Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Omeros had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Omeros closed at $8.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Aon had an EPS of $2.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $302.33 and a 52-week-low of $179.52. At the end of the last trading period, Aon closed at $291.08.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Acceleron Pharma had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. Acceleron Pharma closed at $174.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.44 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. II-VI closed at $60.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.59, compared to $1.78 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $156.13. At the end of the last trading period, 3M closed at $176.68.
- For Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Idacorp had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Idacorp shows a 52-week-high of $110.21 and a 52-week-low of $80.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.27.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Akamai Technologies earned $1.42 in the second quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akamai Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.48.
Initiations
- GLJ Research initiated coverage on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) with a Sell rating. Sunrun earned $0.20 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $37.42. At the end of the last trading period, Sunrun closed at $44.55.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunlight Financial is set to $9.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Sunlight Financial's EPS was $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. Sunlight Financial closed at $5.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (NASDAQ:CLMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Calumet Specialty is set to $19.00. For the second quarter, Calumet Specialty had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. At the end of the last trading period, Calumet Specialty closed at $8.03.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ:SKIN). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Beauty Health. Beauty Health earned $1.52 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. Beauty Health closed at $26.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Leap Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Leap Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.33. Leap Therapeutics closed at $3.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is set to $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.15.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sunlight Financial is set to $6.00. In the second quarter, Sunlight Financial earned $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.97 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. Sunlight Financial closed at $5.05 at the end of the last trading period.
