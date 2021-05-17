 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Kosmos Energy closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) from Hold to Buy. Williams Companies earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.48. Williams Companies closed at $25.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Children's Place earned $1.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.59 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Children's Place closed at $77.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Credicorp earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.12 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. Credicorp closed at $145.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) from Underperform to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.54 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Cummins had an EPS of $4.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.09 and a 52-week-low of $143.32. At the end of the last trading period, Cummins closed at $265.56.
  • According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Pan American Silver earned $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Pan American Silver closed at $30.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Roadhouse closed at $98.55.
  • According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Occidental Petroleum closed at $25.07.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Trip.com Group had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.35. At the end of the last trading period, Trip.com Group closed at $37.51.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $91.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.62.
  • For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Zions Bancorp earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zions Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $60.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.20.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. At the end of the last trading period, DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86.
  • With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for UiPath. UiPath earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. At the end of the last trading period, UiPath closed at $70.48.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Zymergen. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Zymergen closed at $31.92.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.69.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria Inc (NASDAQ:APR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apria is set to $33.00. Apria earned $0.08 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Apria shows a 52-week-high of $32.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.04.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for DoubleVerify Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, KnowBe4 closed at $18.69.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NeuroPace is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. At the end of the last trading period, NeuroPace closed at $20.91.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT) with a Buy rating. The price target for SkyWater Technology is set to $27.00. The current stock performance of SkyWater Technology shows a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.67.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) with a Buy rating. The price target for UiPath is set to $85.00. For the second quarter, UiPath had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. UiPath closed at $70.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Halozyme Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.11. Halozyme Therapeutics closed at $43.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $74.00 for UiPath. In the second quarter, UiPath showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.48.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for DoubleVerify Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for NeuroPace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. At the end of the last trading period, NeuroPace closed at $20.91.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zymergen is set to $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Zymergen closed at $31.92.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with a Buy rating. The price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs is set to $47.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $17.00. For the first quarter, Opendoor Technologies had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.12.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs is set to $36.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for UiPath is set to $71.00. UiPath earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. UiPath closed at $70.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Lion Electric. Lion Electric earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lion Electric shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.04.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.69.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for SkyWater Technology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. SkyWater Technology closed at $19.67 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AAT + APR)

The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Amphenol, Aldeyra, Werewolf Therapeutics And More
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLOMizuhoMaintains94.0
PSXMizuhoMaintains100.0
CVXMizuhoMaintains127.0
DVWilliam BlairInitiates Coverage On
PATHSMBC NikkoInitiates Coverage On80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com