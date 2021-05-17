Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2021
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Kosmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Kosmos Energy closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) from Hold to Buy. Williams Companies earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.48. Williams Companies closed at $25.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Children's Place earned $1.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.85 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.59 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Children's Place closed at $77.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Credicorp earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $172.12 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. Credicorp closed at $145.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) from Underperform to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.54 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Cummins had an EPS of $4.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.09 and a 52-week-low of $143.32. At the end of the last trading period, Cummins closed at $265.56.
- According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Pan American Silver earned $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.11 and a 52-week-low of $21.36. Pan American Silver closed at $30.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Texas Roadhouse showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Roadhouse closed at $98.55.
- According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Occidental Petroleum closed at $25.07.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:TCOM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Trip.com Group had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.35. At the end of the last trading period, Trip.com Group closed at $37.51.
Downgrades
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Mirati Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $91.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.62.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Zions Bancorp earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zions Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $60.44 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.20.
Initiations
- William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. At the end of the last trading period, DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86.
- With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for UiPath. UiPath earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. At the end of the last trading period, UiPath closed at $70.48.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Zymergen. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Zymergen closed at $31.92.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.69.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria Inc (NASDAQ:APR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apria is set to $33.00. Apria earned $0.08 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Apria shows a 52-week-high of $32.75 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.04.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for DoubleVerify Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, KnowBe4 closed at $18.69.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NeuroPace is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. At the end of the last trading period, NeuroPace closed at $20.91.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT) with a Buy rating. The price target for SkyWater Technology is set to $27.00. The current stock performance of SkyWater Technology shows a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.67.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) with a Buy rating. The price target for UiPath is set to $85.00. For the second quarter, UiPath had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. UiPath closed at $70.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Halozyme Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.11. Halozyme Therapeutics closed at $43.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH). The price target seems to have been set at $74.00 for UiPath. In the second quarter, UiPath showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.48.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for DoubleVerify Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for NeuroPace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. At the end of the last trading period, NeuroPace closed at $20.91.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zymergen is set to $55.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. At the end of the last trading period, Zymergen closed at $31.92.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with a Buy rating. The price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs is set to $47.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Opendoor Technologies is set to $17.00. For the first quarter, Opendoor Technologies had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $39.24 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.12.
- Barclays initiated coverage on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE:DV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for DoubleVerify Hldgs is set to $36.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. DoubleVerify Hldgs closed at $30.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for UiPath is set to $71.00. UiPath earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.40 and a 52-week-low of $61.50. UiPath closed at $70.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Lion Electric. Lion Electric earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lion Electric shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.04.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.69.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for SkyWater Technology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.42 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. SkyWater Technology closed at $19.67 at the end of the last trading period.
