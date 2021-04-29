 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 29, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Entergy had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.36 and a 52-week-low of $85.78. At the end of the last trading period, Entergy closed at $106.73.
  • According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Ovintiv earned $1.10. The current stock performance of Ovintiv shows a 52-week-high of $28.69 and a 52-week-low of $4.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.30.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1499.75 and a 52-week-low of $595.03. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $1290.66.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Comerica earned $2.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.14 and a 52-week-low of $27.84. Comerica closed at $73.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, General Dynamics had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.43. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $189.00 and a 52-week-low of $121.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.47.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Marsh & McLennan earned $1.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marsh & McLennan shows a 52-week-high of $134.36 and a 52-week-low of $93.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.03.
  • For Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Roku earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $486.72 and a 52-week-low of $100.19. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $357.74.
  • For Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the first quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Shopify shows a 52-week-high of $1499.75 and a 52-week-low of $595.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1290.66.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Discovery earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discovery shows a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $18.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.49.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Nutanix had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.58 and a 52-week-low of $17.29. At the end of the last trading period, Nutanix closed at $27.32.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) from Underweight to Neutral. Avery Dennison earned $2.40 in the first quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avery Dennison shows a 52-week-high of $216.98 and a 52-week-low of $98.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.20.
  • For Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), Pivotal Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Spotify Technology shows a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $139.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $256.26.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $145.09 and a 52-week-low of $69.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.58.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) from Hold to Buy. Avantor earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.63 and a 52-week-low of $13.80. At the end of the last trading period, Avantor closed at $33.11.

Downgrades

  • For Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Adverum Biotechnologies earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $10.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Avery Dennison showed an EPS of $2.40, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $216.98 and a 52-week-low of $98.84. Avery Dennison closed at $211.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) from Positive to Neutral. For the first quarter, eBay had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.11 and a 52-week-low of $37.55. eBay closed at $62.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adverum Biotechnologies shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.16.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Matson earned $1.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Matson shows a 52-week-high of $79.05 and a 52-week-low of $23.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.43.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, eBay showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of eBay shows a 52-week-high of $65.11 and a 52-week-low of $37.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.32.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Cree had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.90 and a 52-week-low of $38.65. At the end of the last trading period, Cree closed at $112.73.
  • For Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Silicon Laboratories showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.43 and a 52-week-low of $88.74. Silicon Laboratories closed at $149.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • JonesTrading initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $33.00. In the fourth quarter, Adicet Bio showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $3.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. At the end of the last trading period, Adicet Bio closed at $14.94.
  • With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Chimerix. Chimerix earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chimerix shows a 52-week-high of $11.57 and a 52-week-low of $1.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.95.
  • With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Karooooo. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. Karooooo closed at $41.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Energy Transfer. For the fourth quarter, Energy Transfer had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. At the end of the last trading period, Energy Transfer closed at $8.60.
  • With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Avangrid. For the fourth quarter, Avangrid had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.20 and a 52-week-low of $38.78. Avangrid closed at $50.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for XP. XP earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.94 and a 52-week-low of $22.33. At the end of the last trading period, XP closed at $39.51.

