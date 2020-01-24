Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2020
Upgrades
- For American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL), Buckingham Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's stock last closed at $9.50 per share.
- For 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS), Northcoast Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, 1-800-Flowers.com had an EPS of ($0.24), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.27). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.77 and a 52-week-low of $12.01. 1-800-Flowers.com's stock last closed at $14.83 per share.
- Odeon Capital upgraded the stock for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Hold to Buy. M&T Bank earned $3.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.50. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $170.25 per share.
- Itau BBA changed the rating for LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE: LTM) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, LATAM Airlines Group showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. LATAM Airlines Group's stock last closed at $8.62 per share.
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, M&T Bank showed an EPS of $3.62, compared to $3.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.11 and a 52-week-low of $141.50. M&T Bank's stock last closed at $170.25 per share.
- For Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Deckers Outdoor earned $2.71 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $180.75 and a 52-week-low of $119.80. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $175.02 per share.
- For Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS), Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Webster Financial had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.25 and a 52-week-low of $42.29. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $48.90 per share.
Downgrades
- For Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Union Pacific had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.68 and a 52-week-low of $149.09. Union Pacific's stock last closed at $187.17 per share.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the stock for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Discover Financial had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $64.86. Discover Financial's stock last closed at $85.81 per share.
- For Tim Participacoes SA (NYSE: TSU), HSBC downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. For the third quarter, Tim Participacoes had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. Tim Participacoes's stock last closed at $20.07 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Limbach Holdings had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.45 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Limbach Holdings's stock last closed at $4.50 per share.
- For Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Upwork had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.35. Upwork's stock last closed at $9.63 per share.
- For Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. Intel earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $42.86. Intel's stock last closed at $63.32 per share.
- SVB Leerink changed the rating for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, BioNTech earned ($0.15). The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $36.70 per share.
- UBS changed the rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Buy to Neutral. Comcast earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.74 and a 52-week-low of $34.67. Comcast's stock last closed at $45.65 per share.
- For Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER), Susquehanna downgraded the stock from Neutral to Negative. For the fourth quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.57 and a 52-week-low of $31.51. Teradyne's stock last closed at $76.21 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Encana showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Encana's stock last closed at $4.04 per share.
- For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO), MKM Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Take-Two Interactive earned $1.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.70 and a 52-week-low of $84.41. Take-Two Interactive's stock last closed at $129.07 per share.
- For Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH), Gabelli & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Tetraphase Pharmaceutical had an EPS of ($6.00), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.99. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical's stock last closed at $2.66 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ: COLM) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Columbia Sportswear showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.74 and a 52-week-low of $84.80. Columbia Sportswear's stock last closed at $95.71 per share.
- Raymond James changed the rating for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) from Strong Buy to Outperform. CBRE Group earned $0.79 in the third quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.90 and a 52-week-low of $42.95. CBRE Group's stock last closed at $60.83 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Braskem SA (NYSE: BAK) from Neutral to Underweight. Braskem earned $0.09 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $12.31. Braskem's stock last closed at $18.52 per share.
Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set at $15.00. IVERIC bio earned ($0.35) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.41) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.97 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. IVERIC bio's stock last closed at $6.74 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Provention Bio is set at $25.00. Provention Bio earned ($0.24) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. Provention Bio's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Superconductor is set at $13.00. For the second quarter, American Superconductor had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.13). The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. American Superconductor's stock last closed at $7.32 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP). The price target is set at $206.00 for Union Pacific. Union Pacific earned $2.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $187.68 and a 52-week-low of $149.09. Union Pacific's stock last closed at $187.17 per share.
- Odeon Capital initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Walmart is set at $105.00. In the third quarter, Walmart showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.38 and a 52-week-low of $93.11. Walmart's stock last closed at $115.83 per share.
- Odeon Capital initiated coverage on Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Target is set at $124.00. In the third quarter, Target showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.24 and a 52-week-low of $69.07. Target's stock last closed at $115.55 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). The price target is set at $84.00 for Square. In the third quarter, Square earned $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.20 and a 52-week-low of $54.41. Square's stock last closed at $69.29 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Odeon Capital initiated coverage on Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST). The price target is set at $105.00 for Ross Stores. In the third quarter, Ross Stores earned $1.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.62 and a 52-week-low of $88.31. Ross Stores's stock last closed at $118.21 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Post Holdings is set at $129.00. For the fourth quarter, Post Holdings had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.73 and a 52-week-low of $91.14. Post Holdings's stock last closed at $110.25 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.