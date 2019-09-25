Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 10:04am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Berry Global Group had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.94. Berry Global Group's stock last closed at $39.16 per share.
  • For BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, BancorpSouth Bank showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BancorpSouth Bank is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.10 and a 52-week-low of $24.30. BancorpSouth Bank's stock last closed at $29.06 per share.
  • For KB Home (NYSE: KBH), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KB Home's outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.05 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $31.43 per share.
  • For Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Lennar earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lennar is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.05 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $55.20 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Toll Brothers showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Toll Brothers's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.70 and a 52-week-low of $28.68. Toll Brothers's stock last closed at $39.69 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Sandler O'Neill downgraded the stock for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) from Buy to Hold. The total market value of Atlantic Union Bankshares's outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares's stock last closed at $37.21 per share.
  • For Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Diamond Offshore Drilling earned ($0.99) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.33) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.25. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $6.93 per share.
  • For Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGV), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hilton Grand Vacations showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.03 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Hilton Grand Vacations's stock last closed at $32.67 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE: ICD) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Independence Contract had an EPS of ($0.07), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). Independence Contract's market cap stands at $118.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Independence Contract's stock last closed at $1.29 per share.
  • For Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Ichor Holdings showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. Ichor Holdings's stock last closed at $26.00 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of ($0.50), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current market cap for Liberty Global is at $31.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.49 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $24.74 per share.
  • For Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Nabors Industries had an EPS of ($0.41), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). Nabors Industries's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Nabors Industries's stock last closed at $2.19 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Noble Corp PLC (NYSE: NE) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Noble showed an EPS of ($0.34), compared to ($0.49) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Noble's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.44 and a 52-week-low of $0.99. Noble's stock last closed at $1.63 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Transocean had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The total market value of Transocean's outstanding shares is at $16.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.47 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Transocean's stock last closed at $5.42 per share.
  • For Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT), Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Ultra Clean Holdings had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. Ultra Clean Holdings's stock last closed at $16.05 per share.
  • For Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. Valaris's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.04 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Valaris's stock last closed at $5.95 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arvinas is set at $38.00. Arvinas earned ($0.55) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas's stock last closed at $23.67 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The price target is set at $64.00 for Comcast. For the second quarter, Comcast had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.61. Comcast's stock last closed at $45.71 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, TD Securities initiated coverage on FirstService Corp (NASDAQ: FSV). The price target is set at $110.00 for FirstService. In the second quarter, FirstService showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of FirstService's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.08 and a 52-week-low of $64.87. FirstService's stock last closed at $105.37 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ: GLUU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Glu Mobile is set at $8.00. In the second quarter, Glu Mobile showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to ($0.03) from the year-ago quarter. Glu Mobile's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $4.11. Glu Mobile's stock last closed at $4.75 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NASDAQ: GTLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Chart Industries is set at $73.00. For the second quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. Chart Industries's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.66 and a 52-week-low of $57.88. Chart Industries's stock last closed at $65.14 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MNTA). The price target is set at $24.00 for Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals earned ($1.16) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.91) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Momenta Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $736.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $13.10 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on MSCI Inc (NYSE: MSCI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MSCI is set at $235.00. For the second quarter, MSCI had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.57 and a 52-week-low of $134.28. MSCI's stock last closed at $225.49 per share.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Minerva Neurosciences is set at $17.00. In the second quarter, Minerva Neurosciences showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to ($0.32) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Minerva Neurosciences's outstanding shares is at $259.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Minerva Neurosciences's stock last closed at $8.21 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anaplan is set at $71.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Anaplan's EPS was ($0.12). Anaplan's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.36 and a 52-week-low of $20.37. Anaplan's stock last closed at $49.94 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Bernstein initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE). The price target is set at $73.00 for uniQure. In the second quarter, uniQure showed an EPS of ($0.83), compared to ($0.57) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for uniQure is at $290.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. uniQure's stock last closed at $42.78 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RumbleON is set at $4.00. RumbleON earned ($0.51) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.36) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for RumbleON is at $53.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. RumbleON's stock last closed at $2.53 per share.
  • For Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NASDAQ: SBBP), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Strongbridge Biopharma had an EPS of ($0.24), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.36). Strongbridge Biopharma's market cap stands at $104.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $2.07. Strongbridge Biopharma's stock last closed at $2.57 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Turning Point is set at $70.00. The current market cap for Turning Point is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.56 and a 52-week-low of $24.21. Turning Point's stock last closed at $40.21 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on TriState Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TSC) with a Buy rating. The price target for TriState Capital Holdings is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, TriState Capital Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. TriState Capital Holdings's market cap stands at $370.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. TriState Capital Holdings's stock last closed at $21.13 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viper Energy Partners is set at $35.00. For the second quarter, Viper Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current market cap for Viper Energy Partners is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Viper Energy Partners's stock last closed at $29.24 per share.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wayfair is set at $125.00. In the second quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of ($1.35), compared to ($0.77) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Wayfair's outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $76.60. Wayfair's stock last closed at $115.96 per share.

Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

