Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019
Upgrades
- For Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Carolina Financial earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Carolina Financial is at $782.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Carolina Financial's stock last closed at $33.24 per share.
- For Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN), Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current market cap for Ciena is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. Ciena's stock last closed at $39.99 per share.
- For East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. East West Bancorp earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of East West Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.34 and a 52-week-low of $37.69. East West Bancorp's stock last closed at $38.92 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, First Horizon National had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for First Horizon National is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. First Horizon National's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hilltop Holdings earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. Hilltop Holdings's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $16.43. Hilltop Holdings's stock last closed at $22.76 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of iRobot's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $59.92. iRobot's stock last closed at $61.42 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Sell to Buy. Jabil earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jabil's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Jabil's stock last closed at $26.16 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Underweight to Sector Weight. NextGen Healthcare earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NextGen Healthcare is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $14.16 per share.
- For OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, OceanFirst Financial had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. OceanFirst Financial's stock last closed at $20.82 per share.
Downgrades
- Raymond James changed the rating for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Bank of America had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. Bank of America's market cap stands at $261.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. Bank of America's stock last closed at $26.85 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BFST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Business First Bancshares earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Business First Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $304.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. Business First Bancshares's stock last closed at $23.50 per share.
- First Analysis downgraded the stock for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Box had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $12.76. Box's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Buy to Hold. Box earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $12.76. Box's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
- For Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Cadence Bancorp earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Cadence Bancorp's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Casey's General Stores earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Casey's General Stores's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.31 and a 52-week-low of $112.16. Casey's General Stores's stock last closed at $170.56 per share.
- For G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. G-III Apparel Group earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. G-III Apparel Group's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.43. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (OTC: MGDDY) from Buy to Neutral. The total market value of Michelin's outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.81. Michelin's stock last closed at $20.08 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Movado Group Inc (NYSE: MOV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Movado Group earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.78. Movado Group's stock last closed at $21.22 per share.
- For Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: OBNK), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Origin Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Origin Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $856.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $27.41. Origin Bancorp's stock last closed at $31.93 per share.
Initiations
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, Blueprint Medicines showed an EPS of ($2.04), compared to ($0.62) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Blueprint Medicines is at $487.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $78.24 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). The price target is set at $75.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the first quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.73). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $56.00. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $86.99 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI). The price target is set at $7.50 for Commercial Vehicle Group. For the second quarter, Commercial Vehicle Group had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. Commercial Vehicle Group's market cap stands at $250.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Commercial Vehicle Group's stock last closed at $6.19 per share.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dova Pharmaceuticals is set at $30.00. In the second quarter, Dova Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.69) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dova Pharmaceuticals is at $843.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Dova Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Exponent Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) with a Neutral rating. Exponent earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Exponent is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.15 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Exponent's stock last closed at $70.51 per share.
- Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ITMR) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.27. Itamar Medical's stock last closed at $8.80 per share.
- Argus Research initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Hold rating. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.27 in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. MarketAxess Holdings's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $408.37 and a 52-week-low of $172.09. MarketAxess Holdings's stock last closed at $404.46 per share.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) with a Buy rating. The price target for NXP Semiconductors is set at $118.00. For the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. NXP Semiconductors's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. NXP Semiconductors's stock last closed at $100.28 per share.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $15.96 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC). The price target is set at $8.00 for Otonomy. For the second quarter, Otonomy had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.44). The total market value of Otonomy's outstanding shares is at $75.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Otonomy's stock last closed at $2.16 per share.
