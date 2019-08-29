Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CARO), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. Carolina Financial earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Carolina Financial is at $782.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.62. Carolina Financial's stock last closed at $33.24 per share.
  • For Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN), Rosenblatt upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Ciena had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current market cap for Ciena is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. Ciena's stock last closed at $39.99 per share.
  • For East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: EWBC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. East West Bancorp earned $1.24 in the second quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of East West Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.34 and a 52-week-low of $37.69. East West Bancorp's stock last closed at $38.92 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, First Horizon National had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current market cap for First Horizon National is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. First Horizon National's stock last closed at $15.49 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Hilltop Holdings earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. Hilltop Holdings's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $16.43. Hilltop Holdings's stock last closed at $22.76 per share.
  • Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, iRobot showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of iRobot's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.88 and a 52-week-low of $59.92. iRobot's stock last closed at $61.42 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Sell to Buy. Jabil earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jabil's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.24 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Jabil's stock last closed at $26.16 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN) from Underweight to Sector Weight. NextGen Healthcare earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for NextGen Healthcare is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.60. NextGen Healthcare's stock last closed at $14.16 per share.
  • For OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, OceanFirst Financial had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $20.46. OceanFirst Financial's stock last closed at $20.82 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Raymond James changed the rating for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Bank of America had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. Bank of America's market cap stands at $261.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. Bank of America's stock last closed at $26.85 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: BFST) from Outperform to Market Perform. Business First Bancshares earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Business First Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $304.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. Business First Bancshares's stock last closed at $23.50 per share.
  • First Analysis downgraded the stock for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Box had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $12.76. Box's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Buy to Hold. Box earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $12.76. Box's stock last closed at $13.84 per share.
  • For Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Cadence Bancorp earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. Cadence Bancorp's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Casey's General Stores earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Casey's General Stores's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.31 and a 52-week-low of $112.16. Casey's General Stores's stock last closed at $170.56 per share.
  • For G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. G-III Apparel Group earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. G-III Apparel Group's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.83 and a 52-week-low of $19.43. G-III Apparel Group's stock last closed at $20.25 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA (OTC: MGDDY) from Buy to Neutral. The total market value of Michelin's outstanding shares is at $13.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.71 and a 52-week-low of $18.81. Michelin's stock last closed at $20.08 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Movado Group Inc (NYSE: MOV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Movado Group earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.78. Movado Group's stock last closed at $21.22 per share.
  • For Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: OBNK), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Origin Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Origin Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $856.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.79 and a 52-week-low of $27.41. Origin Bancorp's stock last closed at $31.93 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set at $85.00. In the second quarter, Blueprint Medicines showed an EPS of ($2.04), compared to ($0.62) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Blueprint Medicines is at $487.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.98 and a 52-week-low of $44.58. Blueprint Medicines's stock last closed at $78.24 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD). The price target is set at $75.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the first quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of ($0.47), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.73). CrowdStrike Holdings's market cap stands at $18.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.88 and a 52-week-low of $56.00. CrowdStrike Holdings's stock last closed at $86.99 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI). The price target is set at $7.50 for Commercial Vehicle Group. For the second quarter, Commercial Vehicle Group had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. Commercial Vehicle Group's market cap stands at $250.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. Commercial Vehicle Group's stock last closed at $6.19 per share.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dova Pharmaceuticals is set at $30.00. In the second quarter, Dova Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to ($0.69) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dova Pharmaceuticals is at $843.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. Dova Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $15.16 per share.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Exponent Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) with a Neutral rating. Exponent earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Exponent is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.15 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. Exponent's stock last closed at $70.51 per share.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Itamar Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ITMR) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.27. Itamar Medical's stock last closed at $8.80 per share.
  • Argus Research initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MKTX) with a Hold rating. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.27 in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. MarketAxess Holdings's market cap stands at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $408.37 and a 52-week-low of $172.09. MarketAxess Holdings's stock last closed at $404.46 per share.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) with a Buy rating. The price target for NXP Semiconductors is set at $118.00. For the second quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. NXP Semiconductors's market cap stands at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $67.62. NXP Semiconductors's stock last closed at $100.28 per share.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $15.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC). The price target is set at $8.00 for Otonomy. For the second quarter, Otonomy had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.44). The total market value of Otonomy's outstanding shares is at $75.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Otonomy's stock last closed at $2.16 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + BFST)

Bond Yields Provide Morning Pressure, Despite Positive Tiffany Earnings News
Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion
Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands
What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit
Market Bounces Back After Trump Says Economy Is 'Very Strong'
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, XLI And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PVHWells FargoMaintains95.0
OKTABairdMaintains135.0
NTNXBairdMaintains29.0
NBLXBairdMaintains29.0
DXCMBairdMaintains195.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Vireo Health Reports Q2 Revenue Up 70% Year-Over-Year