Range
27.04 - 27.45
Vol / Avg.
49.6K/133.5K
Div / Yield
0.56/1.94%
52 Wk
28.32 - 35.57
Mkt Cap
24.3B
Payout Ratio
23.07
Open
27.04
P/E
12.77
Shares
892.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Cie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SA manufactures tires for passenger vehicles. The company also makes tires for all types of commercial vehicles as well as bicycle, motorcycle, earthmover, aviation, and agricultural tires. Its operations are organized into three operating segments namely Automotive and related distribution; Road transportation and related distribution; Specialty businesses and related distribution. The company generates maximum revenue from Automotive and related distribution segment.

Michelin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Michelin (MGDDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Michelin's (MGDDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Michelin.

Q

What is the target price for Michelin (MGDDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDY) was reported by Citigroup on August 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting MGDDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Michelin (MGDDY)?

A

The stock price for Michelin (OTCPK: MGDDY) is $27.245 last updated Today at 3:45:02 PM.

Q

Does Michelin (MGDDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2012.

Q

When is Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) reporting earnings?

A

Michelin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Michelin (MGDDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Michelin.

Q

What sector and industry does Michelin (MGDDY) operate in?

A

Michelin is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.