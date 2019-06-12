Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Sell to Neutral. PNM shares fell 1% to close at $49.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) from Neutral to Buy. AllianceBernstein fell 0.8% to close at $28.07 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Brinker shares rose 1.3% to $40.47 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope shares rose 2.8% to $16.98 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) from Outperform to Strong Buy. CymaBay Therapeutics shares rose 10.7% to $6.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 2.6% to $97.89 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Sell to Neutral. Juniper rose 0.8% to $27.15 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Buckingham Research downgraded MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) from Neutral to Underperform. MarketAxess shares fell 3% to $323.92 in pre-market trading.
- First Analysis downgraded Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from Outperform to Neutral. Tableau Software shares fell 0.1% to $164.06 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Buy to Hold. Dave & Buster's shares fell 19.1% to $41.70 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Buy to Neutral. Choice Hotels shares rose 0.1% to $86.07 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from Outperform to Neutral. ManpowerGroup fell 1.3% to $91.36 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Outperform to In-Line. Lam Research shares fell 3.1% to $184.00 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cisco shares fell 1.8% to $56.10 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Outperform to Market Perform. Beyond Meat shares rose 3.3% to $130.20 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Neutral to Reduce. Trade Desk shares fell 6.1% to $234.18 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Marsh & McLennan shares fell 0.7% to close at $98.48 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is set to $1. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $0.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) with a Market Perform rating. Fastly shares closed at $22.87 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) with an In-Line rating. Dunkin Brands closed at $80.45 on Tuesday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) with a Buy rating. Misonix closed at $23.96 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Avantor is set to $20. Avantor shares closed at $17.60 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mcdonald's is set to $225. Mcdonald's shares closed at $203.26 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Farfetch is set to $27. Farfetch closed at $21.00 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yum! Brands is set to $120. Yum! Brands shares closed at $107.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charles & Colvard is set to $2.50. Charles & Colvard shares closed at $1.63 on Tuesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $82. Starbucks shares closed at $82.37 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.