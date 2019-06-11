Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Bernstein upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Zimmer Biomet shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $121.71 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight. Dollar Tree rose 2.1 percent to $105.92 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) from Neutral to Buy. Sesen Bio shares rose 2.6 percent to $1.95 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Positive. Lyft shares rose 3.8 percent to $58.90 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Neutral to Buy. JetBlue shares rose 3 percent to $18.80 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Novo Nordisk shares rose 1.3 percent to $51.85 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Underweight to Sector Weight. Public Storage fell 0.7 percent to close at $243.72 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) from Neutral to Buy. Red Rock Resorts rose 0.7 percent to close at $21.72 on Monday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital upgraded CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) from Neutral to Buy. CECO Environmental shares rose 3.9 percent to $9.08 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Sell to Neutral. Shutterfly shares fell 0.4 percent to $50.07 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Maxim Group downgraded Denny's Corp (NASDAQ: DENN) from Buy to Hold. Denny's shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $20.72 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) from Buy to Neutral. American Homes 4 Rent shares fell 0.9 percent to $24.57 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Underweight. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.4 percent to $46.46 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from Buy to Hold. Raytheon shares rose 0.3 percent to $187.80 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Symantec fell 5.5 percent to $18.15 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX) from Neutral to Underperform. Shell Midstream shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $20.37 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Buy to Hold. Shutterfly shares fell 0.2 percent to $50.15 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) from Buy to Hold. Tableau Software shares rose 0.9 percent to $168.99 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) from Buy to Neutral. HDFC Bank shares closed at $128.63 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) from Overweight to Neutral. Beyond Meat shares fell 12.2 percent to $147.61 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set to $75. Live Nation Entertainment shares closed at $61.75 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Avantor is set to $20. Avantor shares closed at $17.30 on Monday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gold Resource is set to $6.50. Gold Resource closed at $2.80 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fastly is set to $26.5. Fastly closed at $22.86 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Luckin Coffee is set to $21. Luckin Coffee shares closed at $18.45 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Teleflex is set to $345. Teleflex shares closed at $310.95 on Monday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Allergan is set to $133. Allergan closed at $126.61 on Monday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Neutral rating. Canopy Growth shares closed at $43.76 on Monday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Agilent is set to $83. Agilent shares closed at $70.29 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) with a Buy rating. The price target for FormFactor is set to $19. FormFactor shares closed at $15.41 on Monday.
