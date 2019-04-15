Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Neutral to Outperform. Pioneer Natural shares fell 0.01 percent to close at $168.32 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Hold to Buy. Chemours shares closed at $39.66 on Friday.
  • Nomura upgraded Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Neutral to Buy. Dow shares rose 0.7 percent to $58.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) from Sell to Neutral. Franklin Resources shares closed at $35.46 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) from Neutral to Buy. China Telecom shares closed at $53.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) from Hold to Buy. Gaming and Leisure Props shares closed at $39.53 on Friday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) from Neutral to Buy. Pinnacle West Capital shares closed at $95.31 on Friday.
  • Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Neutral to Buy. LyondellBasell shares closed at $92.29 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Neutral to Buy. Western Digital gained 1.6 percent to $52.66 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Neutral to Buy. Huntsman shares rose 1.4 percent to $25.10 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Buckingham downgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Buy to Neutral. Wells Fargo shares fell 1.5 to $45.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) from Outperform to Perform. CVS shares gained 1.4 percent to $53.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Alliance Data shares fell 4.4 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Anadarko Petroleum shares rose 0.6 percent to $62.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) from Buy to Neutral. Floor & Decor shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $46.51 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Infosys shares rose 0.7 percent to $10.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Neutral to Sell. Nokia shares fell 3.7 percent to $5.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from Buy to Hold. Celanese shares closed at $105.30 on Friday.
  • Jefferies downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Buy to Hold. Phillips 66 shares fell 0.2 percent to $96.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Neutral. Carnival shares fell 0.5 percent to $53.30 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) with a Hold rating. Allergan shares closed at $144.95 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Sandler O'Neill initiated coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: STXB) with a Buy rating. Spirit of Texas Bancshares closed at $21.32 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE: MT) with a Sector Weight rating. ArcelorMittal shares closed at $22.57 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) with a Neutral rating.
  • Analysts at Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tradeweb Markets is set to $45. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $41.87 on Friday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Levi Strauss is set to $28. Levi Strauss shares closed at $22.45 on Friday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS) with an Overweight rating. US Well Services shares closed at $7.90 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WellCare Health is set to $307. WellCare Health shares closed at $270.34 on Friday.
  • Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) with an Outperform rating. Medidata Solutions shares closed at $74.93 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) with Market Perform rating. The price target for Tocagen is set to $11. Tocagen shares closed at $10.26 on Friday.

