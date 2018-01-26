Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Buckingham upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Underperform to Neutral. KB Home shares rose 1.24 percent to $34.19 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Whirlpool fell 0.81 percent to $181.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Seaport Global upgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Neutral to Buy. Energen shares fell 4.23 percent to close at $55.52 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Archrock Inc (NYSE: AROC) from Neutral to Overweight. Archrock shares gained 0.48 percent to close at $10.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Neutral to Outperform. Jack In The Box shares gained 1.52 percent to $95.98 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) from Hold to Buy. Exponent shares rose 2.24 percent to $75.25 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Buy. CommScope shares rose 1.35 percent to $38.94 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Zillow shares rose 5.48 percent to $46.74 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Hold to Buy. Gilead Sciences shares rose 1 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Hold to Buy. SL Green Realty shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $96.49 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Newell Brands shares rose 1.25 percent to $25.12 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Whirlpool fell 0.81 percent to $181.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Neutral to Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell 4.43 percent to $22.01 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCMP) from Buy to Neutral. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.14 percent to $17.950 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ: FHB) from Overweight to Neutral. First Hawaiian shares dropped 0.03 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Buy to Neutral. Union Pacific shares rose 0.07 percent to $133.70 in pre-market trading.
- DZ Bank downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) from Buy to Hold. General Electric shares rose 0.06 percent to $16.19 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Fortinet shares fell 0.90 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) from Buy to Neutral. Winnebago shares fell 2.04 percent to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded MB Financial (NASDAQ: MBFI) from Buy to Neutral. MB Financial shares fell 5.45 percent to close at $44.62 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atossa Genetics is set to $2. Atossa Genetics shares closed at $0.330 on Thursday.
- Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Camping World is set to $56. Camping World shares closed at $45.80 on Thursday.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on NuStar GP Holdings, LLC (NYSE: NSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for NuStar GP Holdings is set to $20. NuStar GP Holdings shares closed at $18.55 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for WillScot is set to $15. WillScot shares closed at $12.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AERI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals is set to $78. Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $57.30 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) with an Outperform rating. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $34.55 on Thursday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RedHill Biopharma is set to $18. RedHill Biopharma shares closed at $5.57 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Teladoc Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Teladoc is set to $40. Teladoc shares rose 35.30 percent to close at $35.30 on Thursday.
