Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2017 9:12am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) from Sell to Neutral. 3M shares rose 0.23 percent to $235.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Underperform to Neutral. Capital One shares fell 0.22 percent to close at $89.52 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Science Applications shares rose 1.12 percent to close at $ 72.19 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Biogen shares gained 0.13 percent to $316.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Neutral to Outperform. Illumina shares climbed 1.98 percent to $215.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Evercore ISI Group upgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from In-Line to Outperform. United Continental shares gained 0.95 percent to $60.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho Securities upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Underperform to Neutral. PulteGroup shares gained 2.76 percent to close at $28.68 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Leidos Holdings shares fell 0.86 percent to close at $61.24 on Tuesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. GM shares fell 1.46 percent to $45.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Outperform to Market Perform. Polaris Industries shares fell 1.27 percent to $121.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Barclays downgraded Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Novartis shares fell 0.52 percent to $82.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Masco shares rose 1.77 percent to close at $40.83 on Wednesday.
  • Baird downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) from Outperform to Neutral. Acadia Healthcare shares fell 21.69 percent to $34.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) from Buy to Hold. HealthStream shares declined 2.37 percent to close at $23.86 on Wednesday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) from Buy to Neutral. Discover Financial shares fell 2.79 percent to $65.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Rent-A-Center shares fell 5.31 percent to $9.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hanesbrands shares declined 1.04 percent to $22.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chipotle shares fell 11.81 percent to $286.00 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • UBS initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Toll Brothers is set to $50 Toll Brothers shares closed at $44.61 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics is set to $22. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares closed at $6.20 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $160. Albemarle shares closed at $138.72 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RumbleON is set to $7.75. RumbleON shares closed at $4.50 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lennar is set to $77. Lennar shares closed at $58.01 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Las Vegas Sands is set to $69. Las Vegas Sands shares closed at $63.15 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apple is set to $193. Apple shares closed at $157.10 on Tuesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) with a Buy rating. The price target for D. R. Horton is set to $50. D. R. Horton shares closed at $43.32 on Tuesday.

