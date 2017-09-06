Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Sell to Neutral. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.63 percent to $77.67 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) from Sell to Neutral. Omnicom shares dropped 0.29 percent to close at $71.73 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fiat shares rose 5.22 percent to $16.34 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Neutral to Overweight. Biocryst Pharma shares rose 14.20 percent to $5.63 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at CIBC upgraded IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE: IAG) from Neutral to Outperformer. Iamgold shares gained 2.16 percent to $7.08 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) from Hold to Buy. Thomson Reuters shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $44.85 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) from Underperform to Buy. Sonoco shares fell 1.21 percent to close at $48.24 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) from Underperform to Neutral. Novo Nordisk shares gained 0.43 percent to $47.18 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Associated Banc Corp (NYSE: ASB) from Underperform to Neutral. Associated Banc shares declined 2.93 percent to close at $21.50 on Tuesday.
- TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (NYSE: CM) from Hold to Buy. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares fell 0.60 percent to close at $84.09 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Neutral to Underperform. Hewlett Packard shares rose 1.85 percent to $14.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Drexel Hamilton downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Buy to Hold. Rockwell Collins shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $131.00 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mallinckrodt shares fell 0.33 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. United Technologies shares rose 0.04 percent to $111.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Marathon Petroleum shares fell 0.56 percent to $51.50 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) from Buy to Neutral. VeriFone shares closed at $19.29 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) from Buy to Hold. Rockwell Collins shares rose 0.30 percent to close at $131.00 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Banco de Chile (ADR) (NYSE: BCH) from Overweight to Neutral. Banco de Chile shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $88.48 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) with a Hold rating. The price target for AAR is set to $40. AAR shares closed at $35.86 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) with a Neutral rating. Caterpillar shares closed at $118.30 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Microsoft is set to $81. Microsoft shares closed at $73.61 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Global is set to $43. Liberty Global shares closed at $33.81 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ranger Energy Services is set to $18. Ranger Energy shares closed at $14.57 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) with a Buy rating. The price target for e.l.f. Beauty is set to $26. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $19.72 on Tuesday.
- Instinet initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Skyworks Solutions is set to $115. Skyworks shares closed at $106.93 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Asure Software is set to $16. Asure Software shares closed at $10.97 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $195. Adobe closed at $154.28 on Tuesday.
- Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) with a Buy rating. Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares closed at $25.42 on Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for XOM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2017
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
