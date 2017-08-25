Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2017
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Susquehanna upgraded Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Neutral to Positive. Splunk shares rose 9.65 percent to $66.10 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) from Neutral to Buy. A. Schulman shares closed at $30.55 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Outperform. Oceaneering International shares fell 0.22 percent to close at $22.28 on Thursday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Transocean LTD (NYSE: RIG) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Transocean shares rose 1.69 percent to $7.83 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Beacon Roofing shares gained 9.84 percent to close at $43.54 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Hold to Buy. Expedia shares rose 1.25 percent to close at $149.94 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from Neutral to Buy. VMware shares rose 1.66 percent to $102.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Neutral to Outperform. Starbucks shares rose 1.22 percent to $54.60 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.91 percent to $ 80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Neutral to Buy. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 2.13 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Argus downgraded Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from Buy to Hold. Domino's shares fell 0.16 percent to $183.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ulta Beauty shares fell 5.22 percent to $221.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Hold to Underperform. TripAdvisor shares fell 1.78 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Buy to Hold. Twitter shares fell 1.30 percent to $16.67 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Pool shares declined 0.97 percent to $102.01 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) from Hold to Underperform. Shutterstock shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $ 33.08 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Outperform to Neutral. Hormel Foods shares fell 0.62 percent to $31.89 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NASDAQ: WEX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for WEX is set to $115. WEX shares closed at $105.04 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals is set to $144. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $148.32 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nabriva Therapeutics is set to $20. Nabriva Therapeutics shares closed at $8.02 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $157. Intuit shares closed at $135.33 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) with a Hold rating. The price target for NetApp is set to $41. NetApp shares closed at $38.81 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adobe is set to $175. Adobe shares closed at $150.81 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Hold rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $83. CVS Health shares closed at $75.39 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Godaddy is set to $55. Godaddy shares closed at $43.54 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SHLM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Longbow Research
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Oct 2016
|Northcoast Research
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Oct 2016
|Gabelli & Co.
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SHLM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Downgrades Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.