Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for July 2025. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on July 31 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $308.27

52-Week Range: $182 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -18.7%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 3rd/4th/2nd

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Opendoor Technologies OPEN

Current Price: $1.84

52-Week Range: 51 cents to $4.97

Year-to-Date Return: +15.0%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

4. AEye Inc LIDR

Current Price: $3.61

52-Week Range: 49 cents to $6.44

Year-to-Date Return: +104%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

5. NVIDIA Corp NVDA

Current Price: $177.87

52-Week Range: $86.62 to $183.30

Year-to-Date Return: +28.6%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/3rd

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

6. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $207.57

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $260.09

Year-to-Date Return: -14.9%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 8th/10th/19th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 12th

7. Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD

Current Price: $176.31

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $182.50

Year-to-Date Return: +46.2%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 18th/14th/9th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 9th

8. Incannex Healthcare IXHL

Current Price: 41 cents

52-Week Range: 8 cents to $3.12

Year-to-Date Return: -79.3%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

9. BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR

Current Price: $33.32

52-Week Range: $1.93 to $161

Year-to-Date Return: +376.0%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT

Current Price: $16.24

52-Week Range: $10.42 to $145

Year-to-Date Return: -86.9%

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Did You Know?

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in July.

11. SoFi Technologies SOFI

12. 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF

13. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

14. VisionWave Holdings VWAVW

15. Meta Platforms META

16. Replimune Group REPL

17. ProMIS Neurosciences PMN

18. Hims & Hers Health HIMS

19. Robinhood Markets HOOD

20. Kohl's Corporation KSS

Why It's Important: There were several notable changes among the 20 most-searched names, while the top two stocks stayed the same from last month.

Opendoor gained significant interest as a potential meme stock and social media darling in July and was the third-most searched stock ticker on Benzinga Pro. Time will tell if the name has staying power.

AEye, Incannex, BitMine and Sarepta were also all new to the top 20 for Benzina Pro searches.

BitMine was one of two stocks to join the top 20 that are becoming Ethereum ETH/USD treasury companies, alongside 180 Life Sciences, which is rebranding as ETHZilla.

Falling out of the top 10 from last week and not finding their way into the 11 to 20 range were Palantir Technologies PLTR, Circle Internet Group CRCL, CoreWeave CRWV, Applied Digital APLD and Oklo Inc OKLO.

Hims & Hers dropped out of the top 10, but found its way to 18th place in July.

Perhaps most surprising is the drop of Palantir, which has been a staple in the top 10 rankings for multiple consecutive months.

