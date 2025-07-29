July 29, 2025 12:21 PM 1 min read

Another Ethereum Treasury Play: 180 Life Sciences Raises $425 Million To Buy ETH

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

180 Life Sciences ATNF is the latest public company to adopt Ethereum ETH/USD as its primary treasury asset.

What Happened: The company announced a $425 million private placement led by more than 60 institutional and crypto-native investors.

The raise, structured as a PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity), is expected to close around August 1, after which the company will officially rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation.

Funds from the raise will be used primarily to purchase Ethereum and support operational growth. The major backers include Electric Capital, Polychain, GSR, and Ethereum ecosystem leaders like Robert Leshner (Compound), Sreeram Kannan (Eigenlayer), and Tarun Chitra (Gauntlet).

Electric Capital will manage ETHZilla's Ethereum holdings, employing a novel on-chain yield strategy that goes beyond traditional staking.

Also Read: Ethereum Sees Surging Institutional Flows: Is ETH Going To $4,000?

Why It Matters: ETHZilla is partnering with Etherealize, a firm co-founded by Vivek Raman and Danny Ryan, to establish a DeFi Council that will guide ETH treasury deployment and yield strategies.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

The council will include leaders across the Ethereum ecosystem and will focus on aligning with builders, supporting decentralized infrastructure, and driving long-term shareholder value.

This marks a significant evolution in public company treasury management, emphasizing on-chain transparency, deep Ethereum ecosystem integration and long-term ETH price and yield exposure.

Among others, SharpLink Gaming acquired 10,000 ETH from the Ethereum foundation to make it as the primary treasury reserve asset. Also, BitMine Immersion Technologies raised around $250 million to build an ETH treasury reserve.

These moves echo earlier Bitcoin treasury plays, but now signal growing institutional conviction in Ethereum as a productive, yield-generating asset.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

ATNF Logo
ATNF180 Life Sciences Corp
$2.85-2.06%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
92.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3744.96-1.44%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved