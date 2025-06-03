EXCLUSIVE: May's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Palantir, CoreWeave, Nvidia Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for May 2025. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on May 30 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

2. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $135.13

52-Week Range: $86.62 to $153.13

Year-to-Date Return: -2.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 1st

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 2nd/3rd/2nd

3. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $131.78

52-Week Range: $21.00 to $133.49

Year-to-Date Return: +75.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 7th

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 4th/6th/7th

4. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $346.46

52-Week Range: $167.41 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -8.7%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 2nd

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 5th/1st/3rd

5. UnitedHealth Group UNH

Current Price: $301.91

52-Week Range: $248.88 to $630.73

Year-to-Date Return: -40.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February/March/April 2025 Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

6. Asset Entities ASST

Current Price: $7.01

52-Week Range: $0.34 to $13.42

Year-to-Date Return:1,330.6%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February/March/April 2025 Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

7. Super Micro Computer SMCI

Current Price: $40.02

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $101.40

Year-to-Date Return: +33.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 4th

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 1st/9th/Not in Top 20

8. D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS

Current Price: $16.33

52-Week Range: $0.75 to $19.76

Year-to-Date Return: +69.9%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

February/March/April 2025 Rank: Not in Top 20/10th/Not in Top 20

9. Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Current Price: $56.56

52-Week Range: $13.47 to $72.98

Year-to-Date Return: +124.4%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 5th

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 16th/8th/8th

10. Apple Inc AAPL

Current Price: $200.85

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $260.10

Year-to-Date Return: -17.6%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 5th

February/March/April 2025 Rank: 16th/8th/8th

Did You Know?

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro in May.

11. CoreWeave Inc CRWV

12. Oklo Inc OKLO

13. SharpLink Gaming SBET

14. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

15. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

16. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

17. Coinbase Global COIN

18. Siyata Mobile SYTA

19. Hyperscale Data GPUS

20. Pony AI Inc PONY

Why It's Important: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust remained the most-searched ticker for a second straight month. Nvidia also ranked second for a second straight month.

New to the top three in May was Palantir, which jumped from seventh place in April to third place in May. The ticker has been popular among investors and ranked in the top 10 each month this year. The third-place ranking is the top for Palantir in 2025.

Tesla fell from third to fourth place, following a fall in April from first to third place. With the highly anticipated launch of Tesla robotaxis in June, the stock could attract more attention and find its way back into the top three spots.

The list of the top 10 most-searched tickers in May included five new stocks compared to the list from April. This included Super Micro Computer jumping back into the top 10 after falling out of the top 20 in April. The stock has been popular among investors this year and saw its highest place on the list since February during the month of May.

D-Wave, a quantum computing stock, also returned to the top 10, ranking 8th in May. Hims & Hers also moved back into the top 10, ranking ninth after previously being outside the top 20 in March and April and ranking 9th in February.

New to the top 10 in May that hadn't been in the top 20 any month this year were United Health and Asset Entities. United Health saw an executive transition announced and was reported to be the subject of a DOJ investigation, a claim the company later denied.

Asset Entities announced a merger and plans to become a Bitcoin BTC/USD holding treasury company. SharpLink, which ranked 13th, also made a similar announcement but instead of investing in Bitcoin, the company is establishing an Ethereum ETH/USD treasury.

CoreWeave, which went public on March 28, narrowly missed out on the top 10 with an 11th-place ranking for the month of May. The ranking could signal continued popularity for the cloud computing company a month after its IPO.

Advanced Micro Devices, Invesco QQQ Trust and Amazon.com were the three tickers in the 11th to 20th rankings that previously ranked in the top 20 in April, coming in at 18th, 4th and 13th, respectively.

This marked a significant fall for the Invesco QQQ Trust, which ranked fourth in March and April. This could signal less interest in the Nasdaq 100 and technology stocks during the month.

Stay tuned to Benzinga Pro for more market-moving news and to track the top tickers.

