Nvidia Vs. Microsoft Vs. Apple: Who Will Hit $5 Trillion Market Cap First? 75% Of Readers Pick This Stock

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has taken the world by storm, becoming the first public company to surpass the $4 trillion market capitalization milestone.

A new poll asks whether Nvidia will also be the first to hit $5 trillion or will be beaten by one of the other tech giants.

What Happened: Nvidia has quickly climbed the ranks as one of the most valuable companies in the world, first reaching a $1 trillion market cap in May 2023 and becoming the most valuable company less than two years later.

The semiconductor giant beat Apple Inc. AAPL to the punch for the latest milestone, which comes after Apple was previously the first U.S. publicly traded company to hit the $1 trillion, $2 trillion and $3 trillion market capitalization milestones.

Nvidia also beat Microsoft Corporation MSFT to the milestone, which comes as the two companies have often traded places as the most valuable company in the world over the last year.

Benzinga recently polled readers to ask which of the three companies will hit the next milestone first.

"Which company will be the first to reach a $5 trillion market cap?" Benzinga asked.

The results on Benzinga's Instagram were:

Nvidia: 75%

Microsoft: 8%

Apple: 5%

Company not listed here: 12%

Benzinga also polled users on Threads and received the following results:

Nvidia: 73%

Microsoft: 11%

Apple: 2%

Company not listed here: 13%

Both polls produced similar results, with Nvidia receiving over 70% of the vote among Benzinga readers. Microsoft placed second in both polls, with Apple ranking third among the three companies.

Coming in second place overall was the option for "Company not listed here." It could be less than 12 months before a company is valued at $5 trillion or it could be years, which means that a company currently ranking under these three companies could have time to surge up the valuation rankings or a company not currently valued at $1 trillion could also make a move similar to Nvidia.

Here are the other companies currently valued at $1 trillion or more:

Amazon.com Inc AMZN : $2.39 trillion

: $2.39 trillion Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL : $2.19 trillion

: $2.19 trillion Meta Platforms META : $1.81 trillion

: $1.81 trillion Saudi Aramco : $1.61 trillion

: $1.61 trillion Broadcom Inc AVGO : $1.28 trillion

: $1.28 trillion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM : $1.18 trillion

: $1.18 trillion Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK : $1.03 trillion

: $1.03 trillion Tesla Inc TSLA : $1.02 trillion

In total, there are 11 companies valued at $1 trillion or more as of the time of writing with Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple the only three that are worth more than $2.5 trillion.

What's Next: While it may take years for a company to hit a value of $5 trillion, Benzinga readers were right in the last market capitalization poll.

In late June, Benzinga polled its readers to ask which of these three tech giants would reach the $4 trillion market cap first.

The results on Instagram were:

Nvidia: 79%

Microsoft: 14%

Apple: 7%

At the time, Nvidia had the market capitalization lead at $3.85 trillion, with Microsoft and Apple following closely behind at $3.70 trillion and $3.06 trillion, respectively.

While Nvidia’s rise to become the first $4 trillion company is historical, Benzinga readers are betting on more gains for the tech giant over the next 18 years.

President Donald Trump announced a plan to give parents $1,000 to invest for their children at birth. Benzinga asked readers which of the Magnificent 7 stocks they would invest $1,000 in today and hold for the next 18 years.

Here are the results:

Nvidia: 21%

Apple: 17%

Alphabet Inc: 14%

Meta Platforms: 14%

Amazon.com Inc: 12%

Microsoft: 12%

Tesla: 10%

The winner of the poll was Nvidia, with 21% of readers picking this stock as the one they would invest in and hold for the next 18 years to add wealth to their children's investment account. Apple was a close second at 17%, with Alphabet and Meta tied for third at 14%.

Benzinga readers are predicting big things for Nvidia in the future.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from July 10, 2025, through June 11, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of social media followers. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 4,177 people on Instagram and 132 people on Threads.

